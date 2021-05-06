Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp will soon make searching for stickers easier

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
May 06, 2021, 4:18 AM
WhatsApp will soon make searching for stickers easier
WhatsApp has been working on making your chats more expressive than ever. The company looks set to introduce a feature that lets you search for stickers automatically. The app will show you stickers from your library based on what's typed into the chatbox thanks to the smart algorithm.

According to the screenshots coming from WABetaInfo, the sticker icon will appear differently when the app makes a suggestion. Then you can tap the icon to see all suggestions.

At the moment, only the built-in stickers are supported. However, third-party developers like Sticker Maker will be working to make their stickers compatible soon, also associating emojis with stickers. This will be introduced in the form of a software update, expected soon.


Of course, you first need to wait for the WhatsApp update to make all of this possible. The feature will be available with a future update to the iOS and Android WhatsApp apps.

If you're impatient, you can keep checking the App/Play Store every so often or simply turn on automatic app updates from your respective app store. This way, you'll receive the update before everyone else. Just make sure your devices are set to only download updates only when connected to Wi-Fi, otherwise you might use up your valuable data. 

