WhatsApp reaches an Android milestone accomplished by just one other non-Google app
The most popular messaging app in the world is WhatsApp. The Facebook owned app offers text, video chat, end-to-end encryption, read receipts and much more. WhatsApp has over 1.6 billion monthly active users putting it ahead of rivals Facebook Messenger and WeChat.
Speaking of WhatsApp, if you had issues with the app this morning, it wasn't just you. According to DownDetector, the number of complaints it received about WhatsApp soared from just one at 5:26 am ET to 622 two hours later. Most of the complaints came from outside of the U.S. in places such as Switzerland, Israel, Malaysia, and France to name a few. 63% of the complaints were related to the inability to send or receive messages. 35% could not connect to the site while 1% could not log-in. The good news is that whatever the problem was, it has been fixed and service has returned to normal.
If you're interested in WhatsApp, the messaging app is free and can be installed from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
