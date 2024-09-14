WhatsApp is making it easier for community owners to transfer ownership

WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's new transfer ownership feature | Screenshots credits: WABetaInfo

Currently, WhatsApp users who act as community owners can’t transfer their full administrative privileges to other members of that community, so they must create a new one and ask members of the community to join it after they leave the old one.It’s a pretty weird situation that WhatsApp hopes to address with this feature. For now, this is only available for beta testers on Android devices. If you’re enrolled in the beta program, you should be looking for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.19.34, which supposedly adds this new feature.As per the cited report, this only appeared for a limited number of beta testers, but WhatsApp is expected to expand the availability of this particular feature. Here is hoping that it will be released to everyone sooner rather than later.