WhatsApp tests a time-saving shortcut to quickly add chats to lists
WhatsApp is already one of the biggest messaging platforms out there, and with its user base still growing, Meta is making sure to keep things fresh. The company is constantly rolling out updates and features to keep the app at the top of its game. And guess what? Another new feature is just around the corner.
With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.19.25) now live on the Google Play Store, a handy new feature is in the works. WhatsApp is developing a quicker way to add people and group chats to lists.
With a simple tap on the shortcut in the top app bar, users can instantly open a menu, making it easier to assign someone or a group to a list. You can even create a new list on the fly without heading to the app settings, making organizing contacts and chats more seamless than ever.
Once you add a person or group chat to a list, it will show up in the filter WhatsApp automatically sets up for your chat list. This means after creating a list and assigning chats to it, you can quickly find those conversations by selecting the right filter at the top of your chat screen later on. Plus, if you need to remove someone or a group from a list, you can do that right from the same menu.
Now, with the added shortcut to quickly add people and group chats to these lists, the feature is shaping up to be even more user-friendly.
Adding new features like this is always a win. It makes the app even more user-friendly and gives people more options to get things done faster. Being able to quickly organize your long list of contacts or group chats? That's definitely a bonus in my book as I think anything that saves time and keeps things tidy is a solid improvement.
A quicker way to add people and group chats to lists is in the works. | Image credit – WABetaInfo
Recently, we mentioned that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for filtering chats through custom lists. This will let users organize their conversations better by creating tailored lists for people and groups. Once you have set up a list, WhatsApp will automatically add a custom filter at the top of your chat screen so you can easily access those specific conversations.
