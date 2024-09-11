Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

WhatsApp tests a time-saving shortcut to quickly add chats to lists

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone on a red background with WhatsApp open from the Google Play Store.
WhatsApp is already one of the biggest messaging platforms out there, and with its user base still growing, Meta is making sure to keep things fresh. The company is constantly rolling out updates and features to keep the app at the top of its game. And guess what? Another new feature is just around the corner.

Soon, you will be able to quickly add someone to a list


With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.19.25) now live on the Google Play Store, a handy new feature is in the works. WhatsApp is developing a quicker way to add people and group chats to lists.

Some beta users are already spotting a new shortcut designed to streamline the process of managing contacts and group chats. This feature, which will land in a future update, lives inside the chat info screen for easy access.



With a simple tap on the shortcut in the top app bar, users can instantly open a menu, making it easier to assign someone or a group to a list. You can even create a new list on the fly without heading to the app settings, making organizing contacts and chats more seamless than ever.

Once you add a person or group chat to a list, it will show up in the filter WhatsApp automatically sets up for your chat list. This means after creating a list and assigning chats to it, you can quickly find those conversations by selecting the right filter at the top of your chat screen later on. Plus, if you need to remove someone or a group from a list, you can do that right from the same menu.

Recently, we mentioned that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for filtering chats through custom lists. This will let users organize their conversations better by creating tailored lists for people and groups. Once you have set up a list, WhatsApp will automatically add a custom filter at the top of your chat screen so you can easily access those specific conversations.

Now, with the added shortcut to quickly add people and group chats to these lists, the feature is shaping up to be even more user-friendly.

Adding new features like this is always a win. It makes the app even more user-friendly and gives people more options to get things done faster. Being able to quickly organize your long list of contacts or group chats? That's definitely a bonus in my book as I think anything that saves time and keeps things tidy is a solid improvement.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

Rumors about OpenAI "Strawberry" model indicate a more 'thoughtful' generative AI to come to ChatGPT
Rumors about OpenAI "Strawberry" model indicate a more 'thoughtful' generative AI to come to ChatGPT
Dark mode might be on the way for Google Opinion Rewards
Dark mode might be on the way for Google Opinion Rewards
Google Play Store testing a redesigned UI for installations
Google Play Store testing a redesigned UI for installations
System shock: "No way the iPhone 16 Pro still has the same Sony IMX803 sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro"
System shock: "No way the iPhone 16 Pro still has the same Sony IMX803 sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro"
The Motorola Edge (2024) is sleek, offers good performance, and is now much more affordable
The Motorola Edge (2024) is sleek, offers good performance, and is now much more affordable
The Galaxy Tab A9+ promises fun and games at bargain prices on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab A9+ promises fun and games at bargain prices on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless