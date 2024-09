WhatsApp tests a time-saving shortcut to quickly add chats to lists

With a simple tap on the shortcut in the top app bar, users can instantly open a menu, making it easier to assign someone or a group to a list. You can even create a new list on the fly without heading to the app settings, making organizing contacts and chats more seamless than ever.Once you add a person or group chat to a list, it will show up in the filter WhatsApp automatically sets up for your chat list. This means after creating a list and assigning chats to it, you can quickly find those conversations by selecting the right filter at the top of your chat screen later on. Plus, if you need to remove someone or a group from a list, you can do that right from the same menu.Recently, we mentioned that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for filtering chats through custom lists . This will let users organize their conversations better by creating tailored lists for people and groups. Once you have set up a list, WhatsApp will automatically add a custom filter at the top of your chat screen so you can easily access those specific conversations.Now, with the added shortcut to quickly add people and group chats to these lists, the feature is shaping up to be even more user-friendly.Adding new features like this is always a win. It makes the app even more user-friendly and gives people more options to get things done faster. Being able to quickly organize your long list of contacts or group chats? That's definitely a bonus in my book as I think anything that saves time and keeps things tidy is a solid improvement.