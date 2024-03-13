Up Next:
WhatsApp might allow users to pin several chats
WhatsApp allows users to pin up to three chats for quite some time, but the social company is working on a new feature that will further increase the number of chats users can pin at the top of the app.
The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android stands as evidence that such a feature might be coming very soon. Discovered by WABetaInfo, the new feature allows users to pin up to five chats, a slight improvement over the current stable version of WhatsApp.
In any case, if you’re a person who loves to communicate with a lot with many people, the ability to pin more than three chats will certainly come in handy.
The latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android stands as evidence that such a feature might be coming very soon. Discovered by WABetaInfo, the new feature allows users to pin up to five chats, a slight improvement over the current stable version of WhatsApp.
Obviously, since this feature is currently being tested, we can’t really say whether or not it will be rolled out in this state. That means that by the time WhatsApp is done testing this feature, we might have end up having the option to pin much more than five chats, as seen in the screenshot below.
In any case, if you’re a person who loves to communicate with a lot with many people, the ability to pin more than three chats will certainly come in handy.
It remains to be seen when WhatsApp decides to make this available to everyone, because right now only a limited number of users enrolled in the beta program have been able to access it.
Things that are NOT allowed: