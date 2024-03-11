Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Is your WhatsApp chat secure? New feature will tell you

Apps
Is your WhatsApp chat secure? New feature will tell you
WhatsApp, as one of the world's most popular messaging apps, is constantly striving to enhance user experience with regular updates and new features. Now, a modest yet handy feature is in the pipeline.

As per WABetaInfo, the reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned app is introducing a feature to indicate end-to-end encrypted conversations. This new feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.11 update, currently accessible on the Google Play Store.

The purpose of this feature is to make it simple for you to identify which chats are end-to-end encrypted, assuring you that your conversations are secure.



In the screenshot, you can notice a new label under the contact or group name in chats, highlighting the end-to-end encryption status. This feature ensures you always know when your chats are securely encrypted using the Signal protocol. It's a visual cue that your messages and calls are safe from prying eyes and ears.

Keep in mind that this caption is temporary. According to WABetaInfo, it will only be visible for a short time before being replaced by the last-seen indicator.

This feature, signaling end-to-end encryption in chats, is currently available to beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The rollout is expected to extend to more users over the next few weeks.

Encryption plays a crucial role in modern messaging apps, ensuring that conversations remain protected and secure. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a security method that scrambles data between two communicating devices, such as smartphones. The data is only unreadable gibberish (ciphertext) to anyone who doesn't have the special key to unscramble it (decrypt) into its original form (plaintext).

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before

Latest News

Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Security and stylish design on a budget
Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Security and stylish design on a budget
Opera One is getting an AI Features Drop program
Opera One is getting an AI Features Drop program
The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 gem is available at its lowest price on Amazon once again
The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 gem is available at its lowest price on Amazon once again
The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) gets another tempting price cut at these retailers
The affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) gets another tempting price cut at these retailers
Samsung Galaxy M15 goes official as a Galaxy A15 in disguise
Samsung Galaxy M15 goes official as a Galaxy A15 in disguise
OnePlus confirms its powerful Ace 3V mid-ranger is coming in March
OnePlus confirms its powerful Ace 3V mid-ranger is coming in March
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless