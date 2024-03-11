Is your WhatsApp chat secure? New feature will tell you









In the screenshot, you can notice a new label under the contact or group name in chats, highlighting the end-to-end encryption status. This feature ensures you always know when your chats are securely encrypted using the Signal protocol. It's a visual cue that your messages and calls are safe from prying eyes and ears.



Keep in mind that this caption is temporary. According to WABetaInfo, it will only be visible for a short time before being replaced by the last-seen indicator.



This feature, signaling end-to-end encryption in chats, is currently available to beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The rollout is expected to extend to more users over the next few weeks.



Encryption plays a crucial role in modern messaging apps, ensuring that conversations remain protected and secure. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a security method that scrambles data between two communicating devices, such as smartphones. The data is only unreadable gibberish (ciphertext) to anyone who doesn't have the special key to unscramble it (decrypt) into its original form (plaintext). In the screenshot, you can notice a new label under the contact or group name in chats, highlighting the end-to-end encryption status. This feature ensures you always know when your chats are securely encrypted using the Signal protocol. It's a visual cue that your messages and calls are safe from prying eyes and ears.Keep in mind that this caption is temporary. According to WABetaInfo, it will only be visible for a short time before being replaced by the last-seen indicator.This feature, signaling end-to-end encryption in chats, is currently available to beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. The rollout is expected to extend to more users over the next few weeks.Encryption plays a crucial role in modern messaging apps, ensuring that conversations remain protected and secure. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is a security method that scrambles data between two communicating devices, such as smartphones. The data is only unreadable gibberish (ciphertext) to anyone who doesn't have the special key to unscramble it (decrypt) into its original form (plaintext).





WhatsApp, as one of the world's most popular messaging apps, is constantly striving to enhance user experience with regular updates and new features. Now, a modest yet handy feature is in the pipeline.As per, the reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned app is introducing a feature to indicate end-to-end encrypted conversations. This new feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.11 update, currently accessible on the Google Play Store.The purpose of this feature is to make it simple for you to identify which chats are end-to-end encrypted, assuring you that your conversations are secure.