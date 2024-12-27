Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

WhatsApp's new AI tools are about to change how businesses respond to you

iOS Apps
A screenshot of the WhatsApp Messenger app on an iPhone.
Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, has been busy enhancing its apps with AI features. Now, the spotlight is once again on WhatsApp as it gains even more AI-powered functions.

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.25.10.84), available on TestFlight, reveals that WhatsApp is introducing a business platform connection feature and AI-powered replies. These new tools for businesses mirror those already available on the Android version.

Some beta testers now have access to a new feature that lets businesses connect their app to AI tools. By scanning a QR code, companies can turn on AI support to handle customer messages. This comes in handy, especially outside regular working hours, as AI can step in to provide timely replies when no one's available. 

These AI-powered responses can share product details, recommend options based on customer needs, and even provide updates on pricing and stock availability to make things easier for shoppers.

 

If a business wants to take over the conversation manually, the AI instantly steps back to allow a seamless handoff. Customers will also know upfront when they're chatting with AI for transparency. However, since AI isn't perfect, some responses might miss the mark. Businesses can give feedback to Meta to help fine-tune the service over time and improve its accuracy.

WhatsApp is rolling out another new feature alongside AI-powered replies: the ability to link the WhatsApp Business app to the Business Platform. Once a QR code is scanned, businesses can manage their accounts on both platforms at the same time. During the setup, they can even transfer up to six months of chat history to the app – though group chat histories are excluded from this option.

In other WhatsApp news, a new feature recently surfaced that would allow you to send messages to Meta AI for more context. And keeping up with the AI buzz, you can now call ChatGPT on the phone (if you're in the US) or text it via WhatsApp (and you can bet on getting AI-powered responses in this conversation, right?).
