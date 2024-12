WhatsApp's new AI tools are about to change how businesses respond to you

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

If a business wants to take over the conversation manually, the AI instantly steps back to allow a seamless handoff. Customers will also know upfront when they're chatting with AI for transparency. However, since AI isn't perfect, some responses might miss the mark. Businesses can give feedback to Meta to help fine-tune the service over time and improve its accuracy.WhatsApp is rolling out another new feature alongside AI-powered replies: the ability to link the WhatsApp Business app to the Business Platform. Once a QR code is scanned, businesses can manage their accounts on both platforms at the same time. During the setup, they can even transfer up to six months of chat history to the app – though group chat histories are excluded from this option.In other WhatsApp news, a new feature recently surfaced that would allow you to send messages to Meta AI for more context. And keeping up with the AI buzz, you can now call ChatGPT on the phone (if you're in the US) or text it via WhatsApp (and you can bet on getting AI-powered responses in this conversation, right?).