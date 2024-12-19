Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

You can now call ChatGPT on the phone (in the US) or text it using WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can now harness the powers of ChatGPT, OpenAI's generative AI chatbot. Starting now, if you add 1 (800) CHAT-GPT to your contacts (that's 1 (800) 242-8478) you can start using the chatbot in Meta's messaging app, revealed OpenAI in Day 10 of its livestream sessions. This version of ChatGPT is limited to text-only input, so there's no Advanced Voice Mode or visual input on offer.

The model is the o1-mini model. WhatsApp ChatGPT is available everywhere where the normal ChatGPT is offered, and no account is required. OpenAI is currently working on a way to authenticate existing users over WhatsApp, but this feature is not yet live and we don't know exactly when it will launch. By the way, Meta is also offering its own generative AI chatbot in WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is also launching a ChatGPT hotline in the US, and the number is the same as above, 1 (800) 242-8478. The toll-free number works with any phone, even if it's an old basic phone and not a smartphone. Basically, you'll be able to have 15 minutes of free ChatGPT usage with the hotline, though you can log into your account to get more time.

Video Thumbnail

OpenAI's chief product officer, Kevin Weil stated that's just the start of making ChatGPT more accessible to everyone. The two features are reportedly born from a recent hack week that the company held.

The generative AI platform has been expanding and gaining new features as we speak. Just last week, ChatGPT announced that the Advanced Voice Mode (the conversational feature that mimics human-like responses) would be able to look through your camera in real-time, and can also interpret what's on your device's screen with the help of screen sharing.

Now, with the ability for you to just call ChatGPT, things are starting to look pretty exciting. Hopefully, nobody calling it would think they're talking to a real person and start to build a relationship... but apart from that (very real) concern, I think it's super useful to be able to call or chat in WhatsApp with the generative AI chatbot.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

