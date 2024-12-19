You can now call ChatGPT on the phone (in the US) or text it using WhatsApp

1 (800) CHAT-GPT

1 (800) 242-8478





Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

WhatsApp users can now harness the powers of ChatGPT, OpenAI's generative AI chatbot. Starting now, if you addto your contacts (that's) you can start using the chatbot in Meta's messaging app, revealed OpenAI in Day 10 of its livestream sessions. This version of ChatGPT is limited to text-only input, so there's no Advanced Voice Mode or visual input on offer.The model is the o1-mini model. WhatsApp ChatGPT is available everywhere where the normal ChatGPT is offered, and no account is required. OpenAI is currently working on a way to authenticate existing users over WhatsApp, but this feature is not yet live and we don't know exactly when it will launch. By the way, Meta is also offering its own generative AI chatbot in WhatsApp.Meanwhile, OpenAI is also launching a ChatGPT hotline in the US, and the number is the same as above, 1 (800) 242-8478. The toll-free number works with any phone, even if it's an old basic phone and not a smartphone. Basically, you'll be able to have 15 minutes of free ChatGPT usage with the hotline, though you can log into your account to get more time.OpenAI's chief product officer, Kevin Weil stated that's just the start of making ChatGPT more accessible to everyone. The two features are reportedly born from a recent hack week that the company held.The generative AI platform has been expanding and gaining new features as we speak. Just last week, ChatGPT announced that the Advanced Voice Mode (the conversational feature that mimics human-like responses) would be able to look through your camera in real-time, and can also interpret what's on your device's screen with the help of screen sharing.Now, with the ability for you to just call ChatGPT, things are starting to look pretty exciting. Hopefully, nobody calling it would think they're talking to a real person and start to build a relationship... but apart from that (very real) concern, I think it's super useful to be able to call or chat in WhatsApp with the generative AI chatbot.