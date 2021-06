WhatsApp plans to add account verification via phone calls

You won’t need to pick up, the call will end automatically briefly after connecting to your device. There’s a slight concern about WhatsApp accessing your phone’s call log, though. WABetaInfo explains that this data won’t be used for anything other than comparing older call verification entries.



The actual roll-out schedule for the new feature is still unknown but what’s known is that call verification will work only on Android devices because iOS doesn’t allow apps to access call logs. You won’t need to pick up, the call will end automatically briefly after connecting to your device. There’s a slight concern about WhatsApp accessing your phone’s call log, though. WABetaInfo explains that this data won’t be used for anything other than comparing older call verification entries.The actual roll-out schedule for the new feature is still unknown but what’s known is that call verification will work only on Android devices because iOS doesn’t allow apps to access call logs.





Busy days for WhatsApp, guys. A couple of days ago, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in an interview that the company is working on multi-platform support for WhatsApp . It will allow users to access their chats on up to four devices.According to WABetaInfo , WhatsApp will soon offer another new feature - account verification via phone calls. The current verification method uses a six-digit code that’s sent to users through SMS.Apparently, WhatsApp is already testing the new feature, judging by the screenshot obtained by WABetaInfo. To make this feature work, you’d have to specifically opt for account verification via phone calls and give WhatsApp the necessary permissions.