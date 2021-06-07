WhatsApp plans to add account verification via phone calls
According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon offer another new feature - account verification via phone calls. The current verification method uses a six-digit code that’s sent to users through SMS.
You won’t need to pick up, the call will end automatically briefly after connecting to your device. There’s a slight concern about WhatsApp accessing your phone’s call log, though. WABetaInfo explains that this data won’t be used for anything other than comparing older call verification entries.
You may also like: Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
What do you think about it? Is it a quality of life improvement or just another way for Facebook to collect data? Let us know in the comments below.
What do you think about it? Is it a quality of life improvement or just another way for Facebook to collect data? Let us know in the comments below.