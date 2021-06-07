$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Apps

WhatsApp plans to add account verification via phone calls

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 07, 2021, 2:39 AM
WhatsApp plans to add account verification via phone calls
Busy days for WhatsApp, guys. A couple of days ago, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in an interview that the company is working on multi-platform support for WhatsApp. It will allow users to access their chats on up to four devices.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon offer another new feature - account verification via phone calls. The current verification method uses a six-digit code that’s sent to users through SMS.

Apparently, WhatsApp is already testing the new feature, judging by the screenshot obtained by WABetaInfo. To make this feature work, you’d have to specifically opt for account verification via phone calls and give WhatsApp the necessary permissions.



You won’t need to pick up, the call will end automatically briefly after connecting to your device. There’s a slight concern about WhatsApp accessing your phone’s call log, though. WABetaInfo explains that this data won’t be used for anything other than comparing older call verification entries.

The actual roll-out schedule for the new feature is still unknown but what’s known is that call verification will work only on Android devices because iOS doesn’t allow apps to access call logs.

You may also like: Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

What do you think about it? Is it a quality of life improvement or just another way for Facebook to collect data? Let us know in the comments below.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
by Daniel Petrov,  0
No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
by Victor Hristov,  0
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless