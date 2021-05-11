Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

Messaging apps ordered by privacy, summarized:

Signal

Skype

Zoom

Discord

Telegram

WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger

TikTok

Endorsed by the likes of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Signal is the app to use if you wish to step out of the world of targeted ads.As hard as it might sound convincing your family and friends to switch to Signal, there are hardly any functionality-related downsides to using it. Like Facebook Messenger, it supports text messaging, sharing photos, links, recorded audio messages and video calls.For an app that's entirely funded by donations and grants, as opposed to collecting and selling your private data, this is all very impressive. Signal only wants your phone number to function and it doesn't even link it to your identity.Skype has been around for quite some time and thus has a long and interesting history. Ten years ago it was purchased by Microsoft, which still owns it. And as Windows 10 users might be aware of, Microsoft isn't exactly keen on giving users easy options, be those in regards to updates or choosing not to share any data with the giant.Surprisingly though, compared to most messaging apps, Skype seems pretty on the level, using a small amount of data it links to you, none of which is anything out of the ordinary. No "precise location" or anything like that.Zoom's main thing is video conferencing, but since it's a super popular app right now and also supports messaging, we'll include it. Compared to the likes of Facebook Messenger, Zoom seems reasonably respectful with your private data, seemingly collecting only what's necessary for it to function.Things it collects about you and links to your identity that you might not know about include your precise location, device ID and phone number.Discord is a gamer-focused chat app that revolves around user-made communities, so on top of private one-to-one messaging it offers group conversations, voice chat and even video calls.It doesn't collect a whole heap of private data, but what seems reasonable in order for the app to function properly. It most notably collects and links to your identity things like your email address, search history, device ID and purchase history.Telegram is among the top "Social Networking" apps right now and offers a messaging experience akin to Skype or Facebook Messenger.Data it collects from you and links to you includes most notably financial information and precise location, but overall the app seems fairly reasonable in its data collection.WhatsApp is one of those apps that doesn't seem to collect too much more than it needs. What it takes from you and links to your identity includes location, your contacts and financial info. It's not exactly Signal, but much better than Facebook Messenger.Likely no one will be shocked that Facebook Messenger collects a ludicrous amount of data that it also links to your identity. This includes things like your precise location, phone number, physical address, device ID, purchase history, payment info, financial info and much more.Whether or not you're cool with giving out all that information to the giant, to then be used by advertisers, is up to you and may not bother you. But if you're not comfortable with sharing all of your private data with giant corporations, there are plenty of other messaging apps out there.