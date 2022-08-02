WhatsApp working on a new feature for group admins
WhatsApp is constantly getting updates and new features, and we usually get a glimpse thanks to our friends at WABetaInfo. The app is working on a new voice note option for status updates, as well as the ability to hide your online status from prying eyes.
Now there’s another slew of new features being developed mainly to help group administrators do their job more efficiently. The first one is set to allow admins to delete messages in groups for everyone. This was spotted in the WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 and according to WABetaInfo will be rolling out to the masses pretty soon.
When an admin deletes a group message it will disappear for everyone, leaving a notice that it has been deleted by an admin (It says “you deteleted this message as admin” if you’re the one doing it).
Earlier this year, WhatsApp started to test another feature to improve the user experience - the ability to edit your messages.
Also Read:
Now there’s another slew of new features being developed mainly to help group administrators do their job more efficiently. The first one is set to allow admins to delete messages in groups for everyone. This was spotted in the WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 and according to WABetaInfo will be rolling out to the masses pretty soon.
When an admin deletes a group message it will disappear for everyone, leaving a notice that it has been deleted by an admin (It says “you deteleted this message as admin” if you’re the one doing it).
Another cool new feature that’s in the works is a chatbot that will blast users with in-app announcements. These announcements will include notifications about new WhatsApp features, tips and tricks, and possibly messages about paid promotions (hopefully not, but it’d be a missed opportunity).
Earlier this year, WhatsApp started to test another feature to improve the user experience - the ability to edit your messages.
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: