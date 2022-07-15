 WhatsApp working on enriching its status updates feature with a voice note option - PhoneArena
WhatsApp working on enriching its status updates feature with a voice note option

Digging into WhatsApp's beta releases is WABetaInfo once again, this time delivering info about some interesting changes to your status on the app to come with a WhatsApp update. Apparently, the company is working on allowing you to post voice notes as your status update.

This new change has been spotted in the popular chat app's latest beta release for Android (version 2.22.16.3). Pretty much, it is an expansion of the current status options you have on WhatsApp for status updates, which are currently two: image or a written short post.

When this new update comes to the stable release, you'll be able to record a voice clip as a status update, which could be pretty convenient if you're on the go and want to update your friends quickly. Here's how the option might look:



WABetaInfo notes that the feature is currently under development (not released to beta testers yet), so there aren't any concrete dates for its official release set in stone just yet. Another noteworthy thing to mention here is that the new voice status will be respecting your status privacy settings, and will also be end-to-end encrypted for security.

We can imagine it will be available for iOS as well as Android. When we know more about it, we'll make sure to keep you updated.

With this new feature, it does start to seem that WhatsApp has been thinking about how to further improve statuses on the popular chat app. Last month, another beta gave glimpses of WhatsApp working on a way to better showcase status updates, and in the future, those will be visible in your chat list so you don't miss an update from your friends. We wonder if WhatsApp is planning on making a version of Stories with these status updates in the future.
