WhatsApp brings much larger file sharing, bigger groups and emoji reactions with latest update

The first change to file sharing is massive. While you could previously send attachments up to 100MB in size, WhatsApp now bumps this to 2GB for individual files and those files will be protected by end-to-end encryption. The company recommends using Wi-Fi for those larger files, and you will also be able to track your uploads with a counter that appears in the app. This feature is now available once you have updated to the latest version of the app.

Emoji reactions are also now live in the latest version, and you can see an illustration of how the feature looks in the image above.





"Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We'll continue improving them be adding an even broader range of expressions in the future," WhatsApp said in a blog post.





Finally, WhatsApp is also expanding the size of groups. Groups were previously limited to 256 people, while now you will be able to have up to 512 people in a group, double the previous number. This feature is rolling out slowly, so it might not be available immediately in the app, keep that in mind.