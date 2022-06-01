WhatsApp has a message edit feature in the works
1
Texting with an out-of-control auto-correct is hilarious sometimes (we have all had our fair share of funny auto-correct situations, don't pretend like you didn't have any!), but other times, making an error in your text message can actually even cause trouble or misunderstandings. Well, for that, WhatsApp is working on allowing you to edit your message, and this very helpful feature has been spotted under development for WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and desktop, reports 91Mobiles.
The popular chat app has previously tested an edit feature back in 2017, but that one never made it to a stable version of the app. Now, however, WABetaInfo spotted the feature again, and it is currently under development. This means it is not yet available for beta testing, but it might be soon.
For now, it seems the Edit history of a message won't be displayed, but as we already stated, given the fact that this feature is still under development, changes to how it functions are possible. At the moment, there's no information about the time frame you have to edit a message after it's been sent.
So far, there's no specific date disclosed yet as to when it will make it to the public. Before that, it will first appear to WhatsApp beta testers to iron out any issues with it, before getting an official release.
WhatsApp has recently been all about improving the experience you have on the chat app. It has now launched message reactions, as well as the possibility to send larger files in chat, and the edit feature the company is currently working on will hopefully complement this great feature set soon. When we know more, we'll let you know, so stay tuned!
WhatsApp could soon get edit message feature
The popular chat app has previously tested an edit feature back in 2017, but that one never made it to a stable version of the app. Now, however, WABetaInfo spotted the feature again, and it is currently under development. This means it is not yet available for beta testing, but it might be soon.
As you could probably imagine, the feature will allow you to edit your text message. The preview that WABetaInfo shared about the feature shows you can tap and hold on to a message, select the three-dotted icon on the top and choose Edit.
For now, it seems the Edit history of a message won't be displayed, but as we already stated, given the fact that this feature is still under development, changes to how it functions are possible. At the moment, there's no information about the time frame you have to edit a message after it's been sent.
Here's a preview of this feature on Android, but WhatsApp is reportedly also working on having it on iOS and even desktop:
So far, there's no specific date disclosed yet as to when it will make it to the public. Before that, it will first appear to WhatsApp beta testers to iron out any issues with it, before getting an official release.
WhatsApp has recently been all about improving the experience you have on the chat app. It has now launched message reactions, as well as the possibility to send larger files in chat, and the edit feature the company is currently working on will hopefully complement this great feature set soon. When we know more, we'll let you know, so stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: