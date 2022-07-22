 You’ll soon be able to hide from prying eyes in WhatsApp - PhoneArena
The next WhatsApp update is rolling out and if you’re participating in the Google Play Beta Program, chances are you already have the version 2.22.16.12 of the popular chat app. If not, the guys at WABetaInfo have dissected the package and found out what this update is all about.

It turns out that a feature that was under development for the iOS version of WhatsApp is now coming to Android as well. This feature is the ability to hide your online status from prying eyes. There will be a new section under Privacy Setting inside WhatsApp that will allow you to choose from two available scenarios - “everyone,” and “same as last seen.”


The first option is self-explanatory but the second will take your “last seen” settings - more specifically “Nobody,” and “My contacts except.” This will basically make your online status invisible for everyone or a select group of your contacts.

Even though WABetaInfo shared a screen of the new feature, it’s not available in the latest beta - there’s just a hint that it’s under development. Fortunately, rolling it out to the general public won’t take much time, as it’s an easy update, and one that’s been already under development for iOS.

