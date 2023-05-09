WhatsApp Android bug has been found to give the app continuous access to the microphone

The bug appears to be affecting several Android devices, including different Samsung and Pixel models, as well as several different versions of the Android app. However, WhatsApp has responded by claiming that the issue lies with Android and not the app itself.

Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp.



We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate. https://t.co/MnBi3qE6Gp — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 9, 2023





In several of these reports, microphone activity from the app has been spotted in Android's Privacy Dashboard as well as through the visible green dot notification on the Android status bar. However, WhatsApp states that this seems to be a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in the privacy dashboard and has asked Google to further investigate.





Unfortunately, WhatsApp's response didn't come until after Elon Musk took to his own Twitter account to share his opinion on the matter. As you can probably guess by now, his reaction was not positive, accusing the company of not being trustworthy.





WhatsApp cannot be trusted https://t.co/3gdNxZOLLy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023



This latest bug could further erode users' trust in the app, so it is important that Google take a look at the issue and respond accordingly. Hopefully this fix comes sooner rather than later.