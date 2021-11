Poll: What are you shopping for on Black Friday?

What are you shopping for on Black Friday? I'm looking for a new phone I'll try to get a tablet Give me that big-ass OLED TV! Gaming console (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) I need a smartwatch or fitness tracker A pair of good earbuds/headphones A new laptop would be nice Maybe a new camera? Home appliance of some sort Nothing (saving money for Christmas shopping) Other (in the comments) I'm looking for a new phone 25.93% I'll try to get a tablet 11.11% Give me that big-ass OLED TV! 0% Gaming console (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) 0% I need a smartwatch or fitness tracker 3.7% A pair of good earbuds/headphones 7.41% A new laptop would be nice 7.41% Maybe a new camera? 0% Home appliance of some sort 0% Nothing (saving money for Christmas shopping) 44.44% Other (in the comments) 0%

The biggest shopping event of the year is almost here, guys. There’s no way of telling what the exact discounts would be and which goods would get one but it’s the same every year. For some of you, Black Friday might be the shopping opportunity of the year - the perfect time to get that huge OLED TV, or try and snatch a PlayStation 5, or buy yourself a new iPhone.Others, like me for example, don’t go hunting for something specific on Black Friday but keep an eye on the deals, and if there’s something they just can’t miss (like a Fender Telecaster at half price in my case), they go for it.We have extensive coverage of the Black Friday event on our site with deals being updated daily (sometimes even hourly) in various categories. So, we got you covered - you’ll find links to the hottest Black Friday articles on our home page.What are you shopping for, though? Is it a slightly discounted iPhone 13 Pro Max or a several generations old phone that’s dirt cheap? Maybe you need a new tablet? The aforementioned big-ass TV is always an option, right? I won’t say no to a good pair of headphones if the price is right.