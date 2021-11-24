Poll: What are you shopping for on Black Friday?

Notification Center

Mariyan Slavov
The biggest shopping event of the year is almost here, guys. There’s no way of telling what the exact discounts would be and which goods would get one but it’s the same every year. For some of you, Black Friday might be the shopping opportunity of the year - the perfect time to get that huge OLED TV, or try and snatch a PlayStation 5, or buy yourself a new iPhone.

Others, like me for example, don’t go hunting for something specific on Black Friday but keep an eye on the deals, and if there’s something they just can’t miss (like a Fender Telecaster at half price in my case), they go for it.

We have extensive coverage of the Black Friday event on our site with deals being updated daily (sometimes even hourly) in various categories. So, we got you covered - you’ll find links to the hottest Black Friday articles on our home page.

What are you shopping for, though? Is it a slightly discounted iPhone 13 Pro Max or a several generations old phone that’s dirt cheap? Maybe you need a new tablet? The aforementioned big-ass TV is always an option, right? I won’t say no to a good pair of headphones if the price is right.

What are you shopping for on Black Friday?

Vote in our poll and, as always, share your thoughts in the comments below. Do you believe in Black Friday? Are things really discounted or is it an elaborate marketing trick? Or maybe it’s a bit of both?

Black Friday deals:
iPhone Black Friday 2021 Deals: the November deals are starting!
Best Black Friday 2021 Samsung phone deals
Google Pixel Black Friday 2021 Deals: offers available now
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: check out some great offers
Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals: the best offers live right now
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: current deals live right now

