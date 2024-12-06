I spent a week using one of Samsung's most affordable phones. It made me reconsider my flagship choices



I'm quite blessed working at PhoneArena because I get to test all the flagships, some of which are expensive. I test foldables, Porsche Design editions, ultra-high-end camera phones—you name it.



This made me think. What's on the other side of the spectrum? Because, to be honest, I can't just pull out two or three grand and burn it on a phone. So, I decided to experiment by ditching these overpriced flagships for one of Samsung's most affordable phones in 2024 – the Galaxy A16. It was an interesting experience that shifted my perspective in some ways, while other opinions remained unchanged.



The good



It looks good



Right off the bat, the Galaxy A16 impressed me with its design. Yes, the phone is made of plastic, but you can't tell; the frame looks like aluminum, and the only way I could tell it's plastic is that it feels pretty warm to the touch (metal frames tend to conduct heat better, and at 65°F ambient, they feel cold to the touch).



The back is also made of plastic, but again, you almost can't tell, as it's pretty solid and hard plastic, with no bending or creaking. The vertically aligned cameras look unmistakably Galaxy, and some friends asked me if I was using the new Galaxy S24 Plus, which speaks volumes.



The side-mounted fingerprint reader is great



I've always been a fan of capacitive side-mounted fingerprint readers. There's something reassuring about touching a real physical button instead of looking at a certain spot on your screen.



The fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A16 is pretty good. It's not the fastest out there, but it's consistent and reliable (no phantom readings, recognition errors, etc.). It's placed at a very comfortable spot below the volume rocker and on a slightly protruding section of the frame.



The screen is amazing for the price



I should've started with the price of the Galaxy A16, but better late than never. This phone can be purchased unlocked for around $199. And for that kind of money, you get a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.



I'm sorry, Apple, but this super-budget phone has a higher refresh rate display than your iPhone 16 flagship. The screen is also plenty sharp at around 385 PPI and bright enough for everyday use. Nothing to complain about, really.



The main camera is adequate



To be honest, I don't snap many ultra-wide photos, and the same goes for closeups. In 90% of cases, my personal camera usage involves the main camera. The 50MP main camera inside the Galaxy A16 is adequate and gets the job done.



It can't compete with the sensors, lenses, and algorithms that big boys like the Galaxy S series or the iPhones have, but at $199, you're not buying a camera phone; that's pretty clear.



Six years of software support



Now, that's actually amazing with a caveat, of course. Somehow, I can't see myself using a $199 phone for six years. Furthermore, I don't believe the phone will be able to run the latest Android version released near the end of its support cycle.



That said, the sheer commitment to six years of support on a budget phone is admirable. Good job, Samsung!



Galaxy S24 wired charging speeds and a bigger battery



Well, this one is more of a con on the Galaxy S24 rather than a pro for the A16, but still, both phones charge at the same 25W speeds. The battery on the Galaxy A16 is also 1,000 mAh bigger, which, coupled with the not-that-powerful chipset, amounts to a decent battery life.



The price, obviously!



With inflation raging on and economic headwinds blowing strong, a trip to the grocery store can easily set you back a couple of Benjamins. Flagship phones now cost around $1,000 (granted, there are cheaper models, but even the regular, vanilla versions start at $800), so to be able to get a $199 phone with a big AMOLED screen at 90Hz, decent looks, a hefty battery, and one that could potentially last for six years is pretty darn impressive.



It is not fast



The silicon inside this thing can give you headaches, especially if you fire up a heavy game or try to switch between apps fast. It’s not often, but occasional stutter can be a thing with this phone.



If you're used to things happening fast and smoothly, this phone could get on your nerves. However, for more casual everyday use, it's more than adequate.



No wireless charging



Another big minus is the lack of wireless charging. Actually, on the first day of my time with the A16, I completely forgot about it and placed it on the wireless charging mat when I went to sleep, only to wake up to 16% battery.



This is not a problem if you don't have this wireless "habit," but it's worth mentioning.



The ugly



The chin is there, no way around it



I said the phone looks good earlier, and I stand by those words. You could legitimately mistake the phone for the S24 Plus from a distance, and with the screen off. However, power on the display and that Galaxy S24 Plus illusion vanishes in thin air.



There's no way around it: the Galaxy A16 has a huge chin under its screen (I was about to make a Jay Leno joke, but thought better of it). It's not that bad compared to budget phones from the past two to three years, but it looks massive in 2024.

The bezel around the other part of the screen is not as wide, and the teardrop front camera cutout is a bit 2020s, but yeah, if that kind of thing bothers you, maybe you should look elsewhere.



What have I learned?



Looking at what I have written so far, the pros outweigh the cons by a huge margin. I know that for some people, having the fastest phone and the best camera is paramount. But realistically speaking, you can do with the A16 and not feel like you need to go to Mercy Mall for clothes and food.



All jokes aside, flagships have gotten crazy expensive these days, but budget phones like the Galaxy A16 are darn good for the money. Honestly, my experience with the Galaxy A16 made me want to live more humbly and "efficiently," if you will.



Would you use such a budget phone for your daily driver?

The budget phone has come a long way. I remember my old Galaxy A3, which, to be fair, looked great but was almost unusable. Nowadays, for just a Benjamin or two, you can get a decent smartphone.