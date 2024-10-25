Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Wear OS 5 is now available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

An image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 sitting on a metal surface
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch owners are finally getting the One UI 6 Watch update, which includes Wear OS 5, for their eligible Galaxy Watches. The beta program for One UI 6 Watch has concluded, and the update is now being rolled out over the air for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The update will also be available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups soon.

The One UI 6 Watch beta program was only open to users in the US and Korea. However, the general rollout is expected to happen quickly. One UI 6 Watch was initially released with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. It is based on Wear OS 5 and introduces a variety of new features to the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Here are some of the key features of the One UI 6 Watch update:
  • Redesigned Quick Panel
  • Redesigned notification cards
  • A new font
  • Enhanced Samsung Health features with the AI-powered Energy Score
  • Double Pinch action
  • Touch-sensitive Always On Display


The update is currently being rolled out to beta users first. It is approximately 136MB in size and includes the latest October 2024 security patch. If you are a beta tester in the US, you can download and install the update on your Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic by going to the Galaxy Wearable app, then Watch Settings, and finally Watch software update.

For regular users who were not part of the beta program, a new Wear OS 5 firmware update should be available in the next few days. However, if you own the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 6, you may have to wait a bit longer for the update. In the coming weeks, a stable One UI 6 Watch build is also expected to be released for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4.

I am excited to see Samsung finally rolling out the stable One UI 6 Watch update to its older Galaxy Watch models. Out of all the features, I am particularly interested in the new Double Pinch action, which allows you to quickly perform a variety of tasks, such as answering calls, turning off alarms, and controlling music playback. I think this is a significant update that will make the Galaxy Watch 6 series even better for its users.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

