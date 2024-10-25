Wear OS 5 is now available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 6

Redesigned Quick Panel

Redesigned notification cards

A new font

Enhanced Samsung Health features with the AI-powered Energy Score

Double Pinch action

Touch-sensitive Always On Display









The update is currently being rolled out to beta users first. It is approximately 136MB in size and includes the latest October 2024 security patch. If you are a beta tester in the US, you can download and install the update on your Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic by going to the Galaxy Wearable app, then Watch Settings, and finally Watch software update.



For regular users who were not part of the beta program, a new Wear OS 5 firmware update should be available in the next few days. However, if you own the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 6 , you may have to wait a bit longer for the update. In the coming weeks, a stable One UI 6 Watch build is also expected to be released for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4.





I am excited to see Samsung finally rolling out the stable One UI 6 Watch update to its older Galaxy Watch models. Out of all the features, I am particularly interested in the new Double Pinch action, which allows you to quickly perform a variety of tasks, such as answering calls, turning off alarms, and controlling music playback. I think this is a significant update that will make the Galaxy Watch 6 series even better for its users.