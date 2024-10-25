Wear OS 5 is now available for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch owners are finally getting the One UI 6 Watch update, which includes Wear OS 5, for their eligible Galaxy Watches. The beta program for One UI 6 Watch has concluded, and the update is now being rolled out over the air for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The update will also be available for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 lineups soon.
Here are some of the key features of the One UI 6 Watch update:
The One UI 6 Watch beta program was only open to users in the US and Korea. However, the general rollout is expected to happen quickly. One UI 6 Watch was initially released with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. It is based on Wear OS 5 and introduces a variety of new features to the Galaxy Watch 6 series.
- Redesigned Quick Panel
- Redesigned notification cards
- A new font
- Enhanced Samsung Health features with the AI-powered Energy Score
- Double Pinch action
- Touch-sensitive Always On Display
One UI 6 Watch update. | Image credit — SamMobile
The update is currently being rolled out to beta users first. It is approximately 136MB in size and includes the latest October 2024 security patch. If you are a beta tester in the US, you can download and install the update on your Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic by going to the Galaxy Wearable app, then Watch Settings, and finally Watch software update.
For regular users who were not part of the beta program, a new Wear OS 5 firmware update should be available in the next few days. However, if you own the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 6, you may have to wait a bit longer for the update. In the coming weeks, a stable One UI 6 Watch build is also expected to be released for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4.
I am excited to see Samsung finally rolling out the stable One UI 6 Watch update to its older Galaxy Watch models. Out of all the features, I am particularly interested in the new Double Pinch action, which allows you to quickly perform a variety of tasks, such as answering calls, turning off alarms, and controlling music playback. I think this is a significant update that will make the Galaxy Watch 6 series even better for its users.
