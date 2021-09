Waze brings new Fraggle Rock theme to Android and iOS users

My Waze

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Waze has been pushing a lot of excellent themes to its mobile app, many of them being aimed at children . Today’s announcement is meant to continue the trend with the addition of the Fraggle Rock theme on both Android and iOS apps.To celebrate what would have been Jim Henson’s 85th birthday on September 24, Waze is bringing the Fraggle Rock puppet television series to the navigation app. For a limited time, Waze users on Android and iOS can activate the new “Fraggle Rock” theme in the app.Once enabled, you’ll be able to use the voice of fan-favorite Fraggle Red for navigating. Also, the new theme features a wide range of Waze Moods, including Red, Boober, Mokey, Gobo, Wembley, a Doozer, and Junior Gorg.Of course, you’ll also be able to change your car’s icon to vehicles inspired by the hardworking Doozers. To enable the new theme, simply tapin the app and click the Fraggle Rock banner that should pop up today. The new theme is available globally, in English, for a limited time.