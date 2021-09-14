Waze brings new Fraggle Rock theme to Android and iOS users

Waze brings new Fraggle Rock theme to Android and iOS users0
To celebrate what would have been Jim Henson’s 85th birthday on September 24, Waze is bringing the Fraggle Rock puppet television series to the navigation app. For a limited time, Waze users on Android and iOS can activate the new “Fraggle Rock” theme in the app.
Of course, you’ll also be able to change your car’s icon to vehicles inspired by the hardworking Doozers. To enable the new theme, simply tap My Waze in the app and click the Fraggle Rock banner that should pop up today. The new theme is available globally, in English, for a limited time.