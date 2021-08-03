Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Waze brings Microsoft’s Halo universe to the road

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
With Halo Infinite coming this holiday season and the multiplayer beta having just finished, Waze is here to quench your thirst for even more Halo. The navigation app has teamed with Microsoft and developer 343 Industries to bring the iconic Halo universe experience to the road.

For the first time, starting this month, Waze users will be able to ride along the legendary Master Chief or the Banished War Chief, Escharum. For a limited time, Waze users can activate the new “Halo” theme in the app, which allows them to use either of the two voices mentioned above.

Also, the theme includes new car icons on the live map: a heroic Spartan super-soldier or a fierce alien war chief. Finally, the Halo theme lets Waze users update their profiles mood to Master Chief or Escharum.

Keep in mind that the new Halo experience is available in multiple languages, including English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish, but only for a limited time. To enable it, simply open the Waze app and tap “My Waze” to select the Halo banner.

