Waze brings Microsoft’s Halo universe to the road

Waze brings Microsoft’s Halo universe to the road0
For the first time, starting this month, Waze users will be able to ride along the legendary Master Chief or the Banished War Chief, Escharum. For a limited time, Waze users can activate the new “Halo” theme in the app, which allows them to use either of the two voices mentioned above.
Keep in mind that the new Halo experience is available in multiple languages, including English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish, but only for a limited time. To enable it, simply open the Waze app and tap “My Waze” to select the Halo banner.