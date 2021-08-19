Notifications
iOS Android Apps

Paw Patrol is coming to Waze for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Paw Patrol is coming to Waze for a limited time
The new PAW Patrol: The Movie is set to debut in theaters on August 20, and Waze is making it easier for fans of the hilarious gang to get into the patrol spirit with a new collaboration. The navigation app is introducing a new experience that lets users to turn their drive into a mission with one of the Paw Patrols characters.

For a limited time, Waze users can activate a new Paw Patrol experience in app, which will allow them to hear navigation instructions from Paw Patrol heroes such as Chase, Marshall, Skye, and Ryder.

Also, the new collab will enable Waze users to update their profile’s “mood” to Chase, Marshall, or Skye on the map. Finally, Waze users can change their car’s icon to Chase’s Police Car, Marshall’s Fire Truck, or Skye’s Plane.

The new Paw Patrol experience is only available in English, so make sure to tap “My Waze” in your Android or iOS app and select the PAW Patrol banner to activate the experience.

