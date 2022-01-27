Samsung Unpacked 2022: how to watch the Galaxy S22 event livestream and what to expect

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date?





February 9, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT





The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 announcement will be held at an Unpacked event on February 9, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT, according to Samsung's invitation. You can tap this





How to watch the February Unpacked event livestream





Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event will again be an online-only affair, just like the Galaxy S21 series unveiling, whether due to COVID-19 precautions again, or simply to the fact that we have become used to it. The higher cost outlays of scheduling an in-person event certainly isn't lost on Samsung's marketing team, too.





In any case, you can tune in on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 10am Eastern Time, to watch Samsung's first 2022 Unpacked event right here:











Unpacked 2022 device announcements to expect





At the February Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the phone side, as well as its new Tab S8 tablet series.





Galaxy S22 series





Expect a new, slightly stubbier design of the Galaxy S line in 2022, with wider 19.3:9 and 19.5:9 aspect ratios, a return to the S10 series roots, and they will all be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset ot the Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU in some regions.





Even after the Unpacked event, we probably won't know which areas will get Samsung's brand new Exynos 2200 with the first AMD-based phone graphics processor until we run the system info apps. Samsung is said to be in short supply of those chipsets and even in Europe only a few countries may get the Galaxy S22 Exynos models, while the rest will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





Here's the Samsung Galaxy S22 series specs list so far:





Galaxy S22 Ultra: 6.8" 1440p 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 10x zoom, 5000mAh battery, S Pen silo, 12GB/512GB

Galaxy S22+: 6.6" 1080p 120Hz display, 50MP camera, 3x zoom, 4500mAh battery, 8GB/256GB

Galaxy S22: 6.1" 1080p 120Hz display, 50MP camera, 3x zoom, 3700mAh battery, 8GB/256GB



More about the Galaxy S22 series :





