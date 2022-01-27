Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung Unpacked 2022: how to watch the Galaxy S22 event livestream and what to expect

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After long months of rumors, Samsung officialized its first big Unpacked event for 2022, and already started the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 preorder reservations to prevent you from guessing on the devices that will be announced then.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date?


  • February 9, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 announcement will be held at an Unpacked event on February 9, 2022, at 10AM ET/7AM PT, according to Samsung's invitation. You can tap this 
Samsung Unpacked 2022 event Google Calendar link to reserve a time slot in your busy schedule for the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 families' unveiling.

How to watch the February Unpacked event livestream


Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event will again be an online-only affair, just like the Galaxy S21 series unveiling, whether due to COVID-19 precautions again, or simply to the fact that we have become used to it. The higher cost outlays of scheduling an in-person event certainly isn't lost on Samsung's marketing team, too.

In any case, you can tune in on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 10am Eastern Time, to watch Samsung's first 2022 Unpacked event right here:



Unpacked 2022 device announcements to expect


At the February Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra on the phone side, as well as its new Tab S8 tablet series.

Galaxy S22 series


Expect a new, slightly stubbier design of the Galaxy S line in 2022, with wider 19.3:9 and 19.5:9 aspect ratios, a return to the S10 series roots, and they will all be powered by the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset ot the Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU in some regions. 

Even after the Unpacked event, we probably won't know which areas will get Samsung's brand new Exynos 2200 with the first AMD-based phone graphics processor until we run the system info apps. Samsung is said to be in short supply of those chipsets and even in Europe only a few countries may get the Galaxy S22 Exynos models, while the rest will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Here's the Samsung Galaxy S22 series specs list so far:

  • Galaxy S22 Ultra: 6.8" 1440p 120Hz display, 108MP camera, 10x zoom, 5000mAh battery, S Pen silo, 12GB/512GB
  • Galaxy S22+: 6.6" 1080p 120Hz display, 50MP camera, 3x zoom, 4500mAh battery, 8GB/256GB
  • Galaxy S22: 6.1" 1080p 120Hz display, 50MP camera, 3x zoom, 3700mAh battery, 8GB/256GB

More about the Galaxy S22 series:


Galaxy Tab S8 series


The best Samsung tablets series of 2022 will reportedly consist of the Galaxy Tab S8, a Tab S8+, and the ultimate 14.6" Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet that is slated to go directly against the 12.9" iPad Pro. 

All Tab S8 tablets will be running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processing power, will have fast 45W charging capability, and will sport S Pen stylus silo. Here's the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 series specs list:

  • Galaxy Tab S8: 11" 120Hz LCD display, 8000mAh battery, 8GB/256GB, 13MP + 5MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Galaxy Tab S8+: 12.7" 120Hz OLED display, 10090mAh battery, 8GB/256GB, 13MP + 5MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 14.6" 120Hz OLED display, 12000mAh battery, 12GB/512GB, 13MP + 5MP rear and 8MP + 5MP (ultrawide) front cameras

Will the Galaxy S22 be released at the Unpacked event?


According to TechInsider's sources, there will be a rather prolonged "pre-booking" and "pre-reservation" period after the phones and tablets' announcement. Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 preorder start and final launch date are thus expected to be as follows:

  • Galaxy S22 series release date: February 25, 2022
  • Galaxy S22 series preorder period: February 14-24, 2022

