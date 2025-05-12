Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit

Google is testing a discussion feature for Google Search that resembles Reddit.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
The Google Search app appears on an iPhone
It seems like an unusual place for users to post an opinion, but Google appears to be planning on adding a discussion forum to its Search app. A tweet from SEO consultant Nicholas McDonough includes screenshots showing how "Reddit" style chat discussions will be found on the mobile version of Google Search. Users will be able to post comments, respond to them, and even up or downvote the comments.

Google is obviously feeling the need to tinker with Google Search now that it is under competitive pressure from high-profile AI platforms such as ChatGPT and even its own Gemini. Apple executive Eddy Cue recently testified in court that during April, the number of Google Search requests on Apple devices declined for the first time. AI usage could be taking its toll on Google Search, and adding a discussion forum is one thing that Google is trying to do to halt a decline in Google Search usage.

According to the tweet from McDonough, the Google Discussions UI appears when Google Search users in the US  search for a 'team vs team' query related to a sporting event. Some examples that we've seen showed comments related to the hotly contested New York Knicks-Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Division semi-final match up. Before the comments start appearing, Google updates you on the status of the series, including scores, a schedule of upcoming games, and the discussion tab where comments can be posted.

Discuss the Knicks-Celtics series on Google Search. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Discuss the Knicks-Celtics series on Google Search. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Users will use their Google accounts to post their two cents' worth, and posts will show the name of the user and his/her portrait photo. Obviously, the content is limited right now to sports-related comments. Users can choose to view all comments or Top comments. Tapping on a user's personal information will direct you to that person's personal profile where you can read all of the posts posted by that user.

If the Google Search discussion forum sounds and looks just like Reddit (albeit limited to sports for now), this is exactly what Google is apparently aiming for. I was able to find the Discussions section when I searched for Knicks vs. Celtics on Google Search using my iPhone 15 Pro Max. On the other hand, I couldn't find any Discussion forum related to a series I'm more emotionally invested in, the Florida Panthers vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Eastern Division second round battle.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s display rumors just got more real with this latest leak
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s display rumors just got more real with this latest leak
Apple, Motorola, Nothing, and Google are the standouts of India's latest smartphone market report
Apple, Motorola, Nothing, and Google are the standouts of India's latest smartphone market report
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless