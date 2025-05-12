Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit

It seems like an unusual place for users to post an opinion, but Google appears to be planning on adding a discussion forum to its Search app. A tweet from SEO consultant Nicholas McDonough includes screenshots showing how "Reddit" style chat discussions will be found on the mobile version of Google Search. Users will be able to post comments, respond to them, and even up or downvote the comments.







Google is obviously feeling the need to tinker with Google Search now that it is under competitive pressure from high-profile AI platforms such as ChatGPT and even its own Gemini. Apple executive Eddy Cue recently testified in court that during April, the number of Google Search requests on Apple devices declined for the first time. AI usage could be taking its toll on Google Search, and adding a discussion forum is one thing that Google is trying to do to halt a decline in Google Search usage.





According to the tweet from McDonough, the Google Discussions UI appears when Google Search users in the US search for a 'team vs team' query related to a sporting event. Some examples that we've seen showed comments related to the hotly contested New York Knicks-Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Division semi-final match up. Before the comments start appearing, Google updates you on the status of the series, including scores, a schedule of upcoming games, and the discussion tab where comments can be posted.





Users will use their Google accounts to post their two cents' worth, and posts will show the name of the user and his/her portrait photo. Obviously, the content is limited right now to sports-related comments. Users can choose to view all comments or Top comments. Tapping on a user's personal information will direct you to that person's personal profile where you can read all of the posts posted by that user.



