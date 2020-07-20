When and how to watch the OnePlus Nord event live stream

How-to OnePlus

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 20, 2020, 5:09 AM
Those kings of guerrilla marketing from OnePlus have decided to pump up the excitement around their return to the land of affordable phones - the so-called OnePlus Nord - by a ton of teasing, blind preorder campaigns, and assorted raffles for the fans.

The strategy seems to be working, as we are waiting with bated breath what would likely turn out to be a run-of-the-mill midranger with Snapdragon 765 chipset that will retail for a Benjamin less than what Samsung or LG are charging for the specs, but about what other Chinese brands are asking.

When is the OnePlus Nord unveiling event?


The OnePlus Nord will be announced on July 21 at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm GMT / 4pm CET / 7:30pm IST.


Where to watch OnePlus Nord unveiling event livestream?


In sync with its unorthodox marketing campaign, OnePlus will be broadcasting the event on its Nord AR augmented reality app, here's how to watch it:

1. Download the OnePlus Nord AR app from the App or Play stores.
2. Allow all three grand permissions that it is asking for at startup.
3. Set an avatar that will participate in the unveiling audience... or not, just move on, but OnePlus warns you that this is boring.
4. Start a weird moving of your phone around a flat surface in the room, so that the event can take place there when time comes, and your AR setup will be ready. 
5. At 10am Easter, fire up the Nord AR application, and start watching the unveiling happening right on your desk.


OnePlus Nord price and specs 


OnePlus is expected to unveil both the Nord and the OnePlus wireless buds, so here are all the known OnePlus Nord specs and Buds prices:

  • Display: 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED 1080p display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765
  • Memory: from 8GB RAM/128GB storage
  • Camera: 48MP main, dual selfie cameras
  • Battery: 4115mAh
  • Price: ~$500
  • OnePlus Buds price: ~$100

