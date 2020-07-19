OnePlus 8 update reveals the design of the OnePlus Buds











The cases seem to have a matte finish and the one that houses the blue buds has a neon yellow interior.

















The code snippets also reveal a “Find my Device” feature and different equalizer settings dubbed “sound types.” The APK also hints at Dolby Atmos support, touch controls, and fast pairing.



It also appears that the OnePlus Buds will get a companion app too.







The hearables will probably not offer active noise cancellation, something which consumers will not mind given the alleged price. OnePlus is instead banking on basic but essential features such as sound quality and connectivity and if the Buds deliver, they can surely be a hit in the budget segment.







