OnePlus 8 update reveals the design of the OnePlus Buds
On Tuesday, we will finally get to see the OnePlus Buds in flesh. The Chinese company's first truly wireless earphones will probably cost $99.99 and they have already made an appearance in a video. We have heard that they will be available in the colors blue, black, and white and now the folks over at 9to5Google have uncovered an entire gallery of OnePlus Buds images in the latest OnePlus 8 update and they reveal the design of the hearables in full.
The earphones seem to have been partially inspired by the company's own Bullets Wireless and as suspected, they don't have silicone tips. The images also show that the OnePlus Buds will come in a rounded case with a light on the outside to indicate the battery level. OnePlus has confirmed that the Buds will offer combined playback time of 30 hours and thanks to the in-house Warp Charge tech, it will take just 10 minutes to charge them enough for 10 hours of use. Wireless charging will not be included.
The cases seem to have a matte finish and the one that houses the blue buds has a neon yellow interior.
The code snippets also reveal a “Find my Device” feature and different equalizer settings dubbed “sound types.” The APK also hints at Dolby Atmos support, touch controls, and fast pairing.
It also appears that the OnePlus Buds will get a companion app too.
The hearables will probably not offer active noise cancellation, something which consumers will not mind given the alleged price. OnePlus is instead banking on basic but essential features such as sound quality and connectivity and if the Buds deliver, they can surely be a hit in the budget segment.