OnePlus Audio

OnePlus 8 update reveals the design of the OnePlus Buds

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 19, 2020, 5:26 PM
OnePlus 8 update reveals the design of the OnePlus Buds
On Tuesday, we will finally get to see the OnePlus Buds in flesh. The Chinese company's first truly wireless earphones will probably cost $99.99 and they have already made an appearance in a video. We have heard that they will be available in the colors blue, black, and white and now the folks over at 9to5Google have uncovered an entire gallery of OnePlus Buds images in the latest OnePlus 8 update and they reveal the design of the hearables in full.


The earphones seem to have been partially inspired by the company's own Bullets Wireless and as suspected, they don't have silicone tips. The images also show that the OnePlus Buds will come in a rounded case with a light on the outside to indicate the battery level. OnePlus has confirmed that the Buds will offer combined playback time of 30 hours and thanks to the in-house Warp Charge tech, it will take just 10 minutes to charge them enough for 10 hours of use. Wireless charging will not be included.

The cases seem to have a matte finish and the one that houses the blue buds has a neon yellow interior. 




The code snippets also reveal a “Find my Device” feature and different equalizer settings dubbed “sound types.” The APK also hints at Dolby Atmos support, touch controls, and fast pairing.

It also appears that the OnePlus Buds will get a companion app too. 


The hearables will probably not offer active noise cancellation, something which consumers will not mind given the alleged price. OnePlus is instead banking on basic but essential features such as sound quality and connectivity and if the Buds deliver, they can surely be a hit in the budget segment.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung confirms unveiling of the 5G Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th
Popular stories
OnePlus employees leak 5G Nord's camera specs and more
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Galaxy Buds Live teased by Samsung, leaked image implies they will sit securely in your ears

Popular stories

Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless