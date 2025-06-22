Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Want free AirPods or an Apple Pencil? Apple’s back-to-school deals are changing

The switch from gift cards to accessories may be more than a simple perk

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Deals iPad
Apple Back to School offers header image
Apple’s annual back-to-school promotion has returned, but this year’s offer comes with a change in strategy. According to Bloomberg’s Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is giving away free accessories instead of offering gift cards with select purchases of Macs and iPads. The goal remains the same: to boost device sales ahead of the fall semester, especially during the slower summer period.

In previous years, Apple handed out gift cards with eligible purchases, which students could use toward apps, services, or accessories. But now, those gift cards are being replaced with specific hardware incentives. For example, buying an iPad can get you a free Apple Pencil Pro, while a MacBook includes a free pair of noise-canceling AirPods 4 or a wireless keyboard. iMac buyers also receive AirPods. Other accessories, like the Magic Keyboard for iPad, are being offered at a discount rather than included for free.

This approach may seem like a simple change, but it’s a calculated move. By bundling popular accessories instead of generic gift cards, Apple is likely trying to draw users further into its product ecosystem. Accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro are only compatible with higher-end models such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini. That could nudge buyers toward more expensive devices.


In the case of the MacBook, the free accessory options are interesting. A laptop usually doesn’t require an external keyboard or trackpad, but by providing one, Apple may be encouraging users to expand their setup later with a Mac Studio or iMac. It’s a way to create future demand while offering short-term value.

AirPods are also a key part of this strategy. Customers who start using AirPods often stick with them, even after losing them or when the battery wears out. Giving them away for free with a Mac could build long-term loyalty and drive repeat purchases down the line.

I think this is a smart move that benefits students, especially those who would likely end up buying these accessories anyway. Many users don’t buy a Mac or iPad without pairing it with at least one first-party accessory, and Apple’s own products tend to work better with its software and ecosystem. So getting some of that hardware for free rather than having to buy it separately might make the deal more attractive.

At the same time, it’s clear Apple is being strategic. This isn’t just about giving things away — it’s about investing in future customers.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 5

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
Verizon is retiring another service it launched nearly three years ago
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless