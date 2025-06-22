Want free AirPods or an Apple Pencil? Apple’s back-to-school deals are changing





In previous years, Apple handed out gift cards with eligible purchases , which students could use toward apps, services, or accessories. But now, those gift cards are being replaced with specific hardware incentives. For example, buying an iPad can get you a free Apple Pencil Pro, while a MacBook includes a free pair of noise-canceling AirPods 4 or a wireless keyboard. iMac buyers also receive AirPods. Other accessories, like the Magic Keyboard for iPad, are being offered at a discount rather than included for free.





This approach may seem like a simple change, but it’s a calculated move. By bundling popular accessories instead of generic gift cards, Apple is likely trying to draw users further into its product ecosystem. Accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro are only compatible with higher-end models such as the iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini. That could nudge buyers toward more expensive devices.





In the case of the MacBook, the free accessory options are interesting. A laptop usually doesn’t require an external keyboard or trackpad, but by providing one, Apple may be encouraging users to expand their setup later with a Mac Studio or iMac. It’s a way to create future demand while offering short-term value.





AirPods are also a key part of this strategy. Customers who start using AirPods often stick with them, even after losing them or when the battery wears out. Giving them away for free with a Mac could build long-term loyalty and drive repeat purchases down the line.





I think this is a smart move that benefits students, especially those who would likely end up buying these accessories anyway. Many users don’t buy a Mac or iPad without pairing it with at least one first-party accessory, and Apple’s own products tend to work better with its software and ecosystem. So getting some of that hardware for free rather than having to buy it separately might make the deal more attractive.





At the same time, it’s clear Apple is being strategic. This isn’t just about giving things away — it’s about investing in future customers.