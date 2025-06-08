Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

This upcoming Apple promo could be your best chance to save before the fall semester

This seasonal Apple shopping event will include gift cards on top of the usual education discounts for Macs and iPads

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Audio iPhone iPad
Back to school apple promo graphic
Apple is preparing to launch its annual back-to-school promotion in the United States, with this year’s deal set to go live on June 17. As with previous years, the company will offer gift cards alongside its existing education discounts on select Mac and iPad purchases.

The timing lines up with Apple’s usual summer playbook. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this year’s campaign will follow the same structure seen in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Buyers eligible for Apple’s education pricing — including students, parents, faculty, and staff — will receive a gift card when purchasing qualifying products.

The exact value of the gift cards has yet to be officially confirmed, but in past years, Apple has offered between $100 and $150 with MacBook models and around $50 to $100 with iPads. Eligible devices typically include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, though some exclusions may apply.

This promotion will be layered on top of Apple’s standard education store pricing, which already reduces the cost of eligible products by a small margin. For example, a base-model MacBook Air may be priced about $100 lower through the education store compared to the regular retail price. Together with the gift card, this can bring meaningful savings — especially for students preparing for the upcoming academic year.



Apple’s back-to-school program is also a strategic push to drive hardware sales during the typically slower summer season. The company often refreshes its Mac and iPad lineups earlier in the year to ensure newer models are available during the promo window. While no major new hardware is expected to drop in June, Apple has already updated its iPad Pro and iPad Air lines in the spring.

Customers will be able to access the deal through Apple’s online education storefront or by visiting Apple Store locations in the US. Proof of eligibility is usually required, and Apple uses a third-party verification service to confirm student or educator status.

The offer is expected to run through early September, giving shoppers several weeks to take advantage of the deal ahead of the fall semester. We will be sure to post any updates once the deals go live, but let us know in the comments below you already have something in mind you’d like to purchase from Apple taking advantage of the back to school promotion.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 3

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling
Google Photos now has a feature that will save you hours of scrolling

Latest News

Apple shaking up carrier promos for iPhone, will allow damaged devices and other exceptions
Apple shaking up carrier promos for iPhone, will allow damaged devices and other exceptions
Save $300 on the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold with this unmissable limited-time deal
Save $300 on the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold with this unmissable limited-time deal
Apple’s WWDC25 project codenames signal that glass is in and flat design is out
Apple’s WWDC25 project codenames signal that glass is in and flat design is out
Verizon is the latest US carrier to launch a comms platform for connected vehicles
Verizon is the latest US carrier to launch a comms platform for connected vehicles
Xiaomi’s next wearable has ultra-thin bezels, long-lasting battery life
Xiaomi’s next wearable has ultra-thin bezels, long-lasting battery life
These apps tricked Google to list them in the Play Store and you must delete them from your phone
These apps tricked Google to list them in the Play Store and you must delete them from your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless