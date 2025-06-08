This upcoming Apple promo could be your best chance to save before the fall semester
This seasonal Apple shopping event will include gift cards on top of the usual education discounts for Macs and iPads
Apple is preparing to launch its annual back-to-school promotion in the United States, with this year’s deal set to go live on June 17. As with previous years, the company will offer gift cards alongside its existing education discounts on select Mac and iPad purchases.
The timing lines up with Apple’s usual summer playbook. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this year’s campaign will follow the same structure seen in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Buyers eligible for Apple’s education pricing — including students, parents, faculty, and staff — will receive a gift card when purchasing qualifying products.
This promotion will be layered on top of Apple’s standard education store pricing, which already reduces the cost of eligible products by a small margin. For example, a base-model MacBook Air may be priced about $100 lower through the education store compared to the regular retail price. Together with the gift card, this can bring meaningful savings — especially for students preparing for the upcoming academic year.
Apple’s back-to-school program is also a strategic push to drive hardware sales during the typically slower summer season. The company often refreshes its Mac and iPad lineups earlier in the year to ensure newer models are available during the promo window. While no major new hardware is expected to drop in June, Apple has already updated its iPad Pro and iPad Air lines in the spring.
The offer is expected to run through early September, giving shoppers several weeks to take advantage of the deal ahead of the fall semester. We will be sure to post any updates once the deals go live, but let us know in the comments below you already have something in mind you’d like to purchase from Apple taking advantage of the back to school promotion.
The timing lines up with Apple’s usual summer playbook. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this year’s campaign will follow the same structure seen in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Buyers eligible for Apple’s education pricing — including students, parents, faculty, and staff — will receive a gift card when purchasing qualifying products.
The exact value of the gift cards has yet to be officially confirmed, but in past years, Apple has offered between $100 and $150 with MacBook models and around $50 to $100 with iPads. Eligible devices typically include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, though some exclusions may apply.
This promotion will be layered on top of Apple’s standard education store pricing, which already reduces the cost of eligible products by a small margin. For example, a base-model MacBook Air may be priced about $100 lower through the education store compared to the regular retail price. Together with the gift card, this can bring meaningful savings — especially for students preparing for the upcoming academic year.
M4 iPad Pro. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple’s back-to-school program is also a strategic push to drive hardware sales during the typically slower summer season. The company often refreshes its Mac and iPad lineups earlier in the year to ensure newer models are available during the promo window. While no major new hardware is expected to drop in June, Apple has already updated its iPad Pro and iPad Air lines in the spring.
Customers will be able to access the deal through Apple’s online education storefront or by visiting Apple Store locations in the US. Proof of eligibility is usually required, and Apple uses a third-party verification service to confirm student or educator status.
The offer is expected to run through early September, giving shoppers several weeks to take advantage of the deal ahead of the fall semester. We will be sure to post any updates once the deals go live, but let us know in the comments below you already have something in mind you’d like to purchase from Apple taking advantage of the back to school promotion.
Things that are NOT allowed: