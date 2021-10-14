Samsung unveils the W22 5G, a premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that you can't buy

Samsung unveils the W22 5G, a premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that you can't buy0
Before there was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the manufacturer offered a clamshell phone that was an Android-powered flipper. The W-series phones were not foldable in the sense that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses a flexible, foldable screen to turn a 6.2-inch display into a 7.6-inch tablet. No, the W-series handsets were essentially Android-powered flip phones.
Today, the W22 5G was announced by Samsung and the device is a premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. On its website, Samsung says (translated from the original Chinese) that "Elegance and refinement are blended into details. The interior of the hinge is exquisitely constructed and the external metal material is hard." While something seems lost in translation at the end of that passage, there is no denying that the W22 5G looks like a premium device with its dimpled gold spine.
With the same specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the W22 5G is equipped with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED front cover display with a resolution of 832 x 2268 and a 120HZ refresh rate. Opening the device reveals the 7.6-inch tablet-sized Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1768 x 2208 and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 888 chipset made by Samsung Foundry using its 5nm process node.
Samsung has always limited sales of the W-series to certain markets and the new model is no exception. You will not see this handset offered in the U.S. not that you should shed tears because of this; after all, it is not like Americans can't buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the states.