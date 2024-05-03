The hot VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1000 is half off through this legendary Amazon deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
With camping season coming up, it’s important to ensure you have everything necessary to make your leisure time more comfortable. Whether you’ll be away for a few days or a month, a solid portable power station will ensure all your essentials remain charged and ready. Of course, most such items are far from wallet-friendly. But most doesn’t mean all, for VTOMAN’s latest product, the FlashSpeed 1000, currently sees a massive 50% discount at Amazon. 

The VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1000 is now 50% off

The VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1000 is the brand's latest portable power station. It has 828Wh capacity and delivers 1000W (2000W peak) power to 3xAC outlets. It's also equipped with four USB-A ports and two USB-C (100W each). The station has an expansion, so you can further boost its total capacity, and you can also charge equipment via two DC 12V ports. The best thing about this station? It can be yours at half off through Amazon's limited-time deal.
$500 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


This station hit the market just last month, yet it’s already getting a gigantic price cut at the largest online merchant. Obviously, this lands the 828Wh battery at its lowest price ever, so it’s more than a good choice for cash-strapped adventurers looking for an alternative power source.

While not as popular as models from Jackery or BLUETTI, VTOMAN’s station is just as good. It has everything for a smooth and enjoyable camping experience, and you can always use it for home backup. Plus, with over 3,000+ charging cycles, this station will stay with you for up to 10 years. 

With 12 ports and fast charging in just 70 minutes, this station is a versatile companion for your adventures. It delivers continuous 1000W power through three AC outlets, with a peak of 2000W. VTOMAN also gives you four USB-A and two 100W USB-C ports for equipment and device charging and completes the package with two 12V DC ports. 

As per the brand itself, this handsome fella can charge your 50W drone 14 times. It’s also suitable for smartphone charging and can power cameras, portable freezers, grills, fans, electric drills, chainsaws, and many more. 

Still not convinced? Well, VTOMAN’s station can even jumpstart vehicles! How’s that? Then again, we should note it’s not just the hot new FlashSpeed 1000 that has the feature. Also, you need a separate cable in order to use this function, as it doesn’t arrive inside the box.

As for recharging, the battery supports the standard three ways of charging: AC, solar power (300W max), or via the Cigarette Lighter port. According to the brand, charging via AC is the quickest way to get your puppy back on track to power your devices.

It might not be the best out there, but VTOMAN’s FlashSpeed 1000 is undeniably attractive at 50% off. If you agree, give it a whirl and save $500 while you can.
