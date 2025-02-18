Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 gets a sweet $70 discount with Amazon's latest sale

Garmin Vivoactive 5 placed on a white table against a blurred background.
After a couple of months of absence, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is on sale once again! The unit is now available for $70 off its original price at Amazon. That lets you buy it for about $230 instead of nearly $300.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: Now $70 off at Amazon

$70 off (23%)
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Navy has received its first substantial discount of 2025. At the time of writing, Amazon sells the unit in that particular coating for $70 off. While this is a tempting price cut, the model was $100 off during last year's Black Friday 2024 sale and sometime afterward, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Amazon

While this is a decent discount indeed, the affordable Garmin watch has been cheaper in the past. Most notably, Black Friday 2024 saw it drop under the $200 mark, saving you $100. Another thing to note is that only the Navy unit is on sale at that price (at least for now).

Like most Garmin watches, the Vivoactive 5 offers more battery life than the most smartwatches on the market. While testing it (see our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review for reference), we noted you can get about four days of use per charge on average (with always-on display). Once you turn off the special feature, you can get up to 11 days of use, which is great news for sure.

Aside from the long battery life, this lightweight timepiece features an OLED touchscreen, which is a joy to look at. What about its wellness and health-tracking capabilities? Well, as a Vivoactive and not a Forerunner model, it lacks ultra-detailed running stats. It certainly won't prepare you for a marathon, too. Still, unless you're a hardcore runner, you'll hardly miss those stats.

On the workout-tracking front, the Vivoactive 5 has over 30 built-in sports apps, letting you track various activities, get VO2 Max readings and more. There are even workout creation features on deck, as well as Garmin Coach.

You also get heart rate measurements, HRV status, stress and sleep tracking, among others. As you can see, this buddy has almost all the features you can expect in many of the best smartwatches. Then again, its proprietary operating system is a tad more challenging to get used to. If you've been wearing Wear OS smartwatches so far, you might need some time to get adjusted.

Despite its somewhat tedious operating system, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a fantastic pick at its current asking price. If you need a wearable with an OLED touchscreen, long battery life and accurate metrics, go ahead and grab this one for $70 off at Amazon.
