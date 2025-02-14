Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

This Galaxy S26 challenger could make life difficult for Samsung's 2026 flagship

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Vivo Galaxy S Series
The Vivo X200 Pro held in hand.
The Vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Vivo is among the fastest-growing brands in China – and they get more recognition across the world by the day, too. The Vivo X200 series – which is far from complete, as some models haven't materialized yet – was a major success for the company.

That's why it's only natural to hope for the Vivo X300 to outdo its predecessors. Speaking of the X200 lineup, we're still waiting for these two:


Naturally, they will be launched initially in China (the unveiling is expected to take place in the coming months before the summer), but there's no official information about a global launch.

Foldable aficionados know that the company is also reportedly developing the Vivo X Fold 4, which could launch around mid-2025.

In the latter half of the year, Vivo is expected to unveil the X300 lineup, with new leaks now suggesting that this series could consist of four models.

According to the leak, the X300 series will feature two entry-level models and two premium versions, which could very well be these:

  • Vivo X300
  • Vivo X300 Pro Mini
  • Vivo X300 Pro
  • Vivo X300 Ultra

Given how popular the X200 Pro Mini is among those who are after compact handsets, the phone will surely go toe to toe with the upcoming Galaxy S26, once Samsung's next vanilla flagship arrives. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is sleek, powerful, packs a pretty amazing camera, offers fast charging, has an outstanding battery life – the Galaxy S26 could be in trouble!

The vanilla variants (the X300 and X300 Pro Mini) are expected to come with flat displays, while the higher-end models, the X300 Pro and X300 Ultra, may sport larger, quad-curved screens.

The reasoning behind this distinction, according to industry insiders, is based on hardware limitations and the internal arrangement of components. Specifically, the 200-megapixel periscope camera with a large sensor is too large for the smaller models, which suggests that only the high-end versions will feature it.

The Vivo X300 series – if the company sticks with the X300 monikers – is expected to debut in October 2025. Aside from the Ultra model, the other variants will likely be powered by the next-generation Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Recommended Stories
The X300 Ultra, however, is anticipated to launch in the first half of 2026 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. But first, let's see what the Vivo X200 Ultra is really like!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless