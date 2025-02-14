This Galaxy S26 challenger could make life difficult for Samsung's 2026 flagship
The Vivo X200 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Vivo is among the fastest-growing brands in China – and they get more recognition across the world by the day, too. The Vivo X200 series – which is far from complete, as some models haven't materialized yet – was a major success for the company.
That's why it's only natural to hope for the Vivo X300 to outdo its predecessors. Speaking of the X200 lineup, we're still waiting for these two:
Naturally, they will be launched initially in China (the unveiling is expected to take place in the coming months before the summer), but there's no official information about a global launch.
Foldable aficionados know that the company is also reportedly developing the Vivo X Fold 4, which could launch around mid-2025.
In the latter half of the year, Vivo is expected to unveil the X300 lineup, with new leaks now suggesting that this series could consist of four models.
According to the leak, the X300 series will feature two entry-level models and two premium versions, which could very well be these:
- Vivo X300
- Vivo X300 Pro Mini
- Vivo X300 Pro
- Vivo X300 Ultra
Given how popular the X200 Pro Mini is among those who are after compact handsets, the phone will surely go toe to toe with the upcoming Galaxy S26, once Samsung's next vanilla flagship arrives. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini is sleek, powerful, packs a pretty amazing camera, offers fast charging, has an outstanding battery life – the Galaxy S26 could be in trouble!
The vanilla variants (the X300 and X300 Pro Mini) are expected to come with flat displays, while the higher-end models, the X300 Pro and X300 Ultra, may sport larger, quad-curved screens.
The reasoning behind this distinction, according to industry insiders, is based on hardware limitations and the internal arrangement of components. Specifically, the 200-megapixel periscope camera with a large sensor is too large for the smaller models, which suggests that only the high-end versions will feature it.
The Vivo X300 series – if the company sticks with the X300 monikers – is expected to debut in October 2025. Aside from the Ultra model, the other variants will likely be powered by the next-generation Dimensity 9500 chipset.
