Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The upcoming Vivo X Fold 4 to share this controversial feature of the iPhone 16

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera Vivo
The Vivo X Fold 3 on a white background.
While we're patiently waiting for Apple to release its first foldable (just do it!), Vivo's next foldable might emulate the iPhone 16… up to a point.

It's the Vivo X Fold 4 that I'm talking about, the upcoming successor to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, one of the better foldables of 2024. The current X Fold version has excellent internal and external screens, it's thin (for a foldable), and it's usable as a "standard" slab phone. It also offers great performance and a long battery life.

Naturally, attention is directed to X Fold 4 right now. There are a few rumors and leaks that we've told you about in recent weeks.

New bits of unconfirmed, but reliable information come from the well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, who suggests Vivo is pushing boundaries with its upcoming foldable. The X Fold 4 prototype reportedly achieves remarkable thinness while housing an impressively large 6,000mAh battery – that's amazing! Sources indicate the device will maintain practical features like wireless charging and IPX8 water protection.

Security features appear well-thought-out, with the device continuing Vivo's dual ultrasonic fingerprint reader approach. These sensors are strategically placed on both the cover screen and main folding display for convenient access regardless of how the phone is being used.

The photography system shows particular promise, centered around a distinctive circular array. Three 50-megapixel cameras make up the core imaging setup: a main shooter, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope zoom camera.

The (probably) most interesting claim is that the Vivo X Fold 4 might incorporate a novel addition that's… not novel, actually. The X Fold 4 might pack a pressure-detecting button with three distinct levels of sensitivity, marking a first for Vivo's smartphone lineup. This smells like the iPhone 16's Camera Control button.

Recommended Stories


While I'm personally all in when it comes to the addition of more camera-centric features, some people are not 100% happy with Apple's Camera Control button. They say it's not positioned adequately enough. And they just might be right.

The camera shutter button is not going away anytime soon, though. Other Android brands are adopting it as well.

Back to the Vivo X Fold 4, though. Earlier rumors pointed to a launch somewhere in the first three months of 2025, but the report suggests the release window has shifted. Current expectations point toward a mid-2025 debut, though plans could still evolve.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store
It's not too late to grab the 256GB Lenovo Tab Plus at its best price via the official store

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless