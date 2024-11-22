The upcoming Vivo X Fold 4 to share this controversial feature of the iPhone 16
While we're patiently waiting for Apple to release its first foldable (just do it!), Vivo's next foldable might emulate the iPhone 16… up to a point.
It's the Vivo X Fold 4 that I'm talking about, the upcoming successor to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, one of the better foldables of 2024. The current X Fold version has excellent internal and external screens, it's thin (for a foldable), and it's usable as a "standard" slab phone. It also offers great performance and a long battery life.
New bits of unconfirmed, but reliable information come from the well-known Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, who suggests Vivo is pushing boundaries with its upcoming foldable. The X Fold 4 prototype reportedly achieves remarkable thinness while housing an impressively large 6,000mAh battery – that's amazing! Sources indicate the device will maintain practical features like wireless charging and IPX8 water protection.
The photography system shows particular promise, centered around a distinctive circular array. Three 50-megapixel cameras make up the core imaging setup: a main shooter, an ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope zoom camera.
The (probably) most interesting claim is that the Vivo X Fold 4 might incorporate a novel addition that's… not novel, actually. The X Fold 4 might pack a pressure-detecting button with three distinct levels of sensitivity, marking a first for Vivo's smartphone lineup. This smells like the iPhone 16's Camera Control button.
While I'm personally all in when it comes to the addition of more camera-centric features, some people are not 100% happy with Apple's Camera Control button. They say it's not positioned adequately enough. And they just might be right.
The camera shutter button is not going away anytime soon, though. Other Android brands are adopting it as well.
Back to the Vivo X Fold 4, though. Earlier rumors pointed to a launch somewhere in the first three months of 2025, but the report suggests the release window has shifted. Current expectations point toward a mid-2025 debut, though plans could still evolve.
Naturally, attention is directed to X Fold 4 right now. There are a few rumors and leaks that we've told you about in recent weeks.
Security features appear well-thought-out, with the device continuing Vivo's dual ultrasonic fingerprint reader approach. These sensors are strategically placed on both the cover screen and main folding display for convenient access regardless of how the phone is being used.
Camera control button allows easy accessibility to various functions. | Image credit – Apple
