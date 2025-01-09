Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Vivo X200 Ultra live images confirm the new flagship is just around the corner

Vivo
Vivo X200
Vivo X200 | Image credit: Vivo
After introducing three X200 series phones a few months ago, Vivo is gearing up to launch a fourth to rule them all. The upcoming X200 Ultra is expected to be released sometime this year and the first confirmation that the flagship is real, and its launch is close than we think comes via Chinese certification website TENAA.

Several live images of the Vivo X200 Ultra have been recently spotted on TENAA’s website (via CNMO), so it’s safe to say that the flagship will soon introduce in China.

Just like the regular Vivo X200 (see image above), the X200 Ultra features a Zeiss-branded camera positioned inside a circular, very big camera island. The images showing the phone’s both sides suggest the X200 Ultra will feature a metal frame, but that remains to be confirmed by Vivo.

The bezels aren’t visible in the pictures, but the X200 Ultra is bound to be a very slim and light flagship, at least that’s what these live images suggest. Unfortunately, TENAA doesn’t list anything else related to the X200 Ultra’s specs, but at least we get to admire the X200 Ultra from just about every angle.

Vivo X200 Ultra | Image credit: TENAA via CNMO

Based on previous rumors, Vivo’s upcoming X200 Ultra flagship is expected to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, as well as up to 1 TB of internal memory. Additional storage variants are likely to be available for purchase at launch.

The phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera (1/1.28-inch sensor), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Also, the X200 Ultra will be powered by a large 6,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging speeds.

Rumor has it that Vivo plans to launch the X200 Ultra sometime in April, but the information hasn’t been confirmed yet. The bad news is the X200 Ultra is supposed to be exclusive to China, but that could change if Vivo really wants to tap into larger audiences with its top-of-the-line device.
