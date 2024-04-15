Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May

By
Android
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
We've talked about how vivo's wonderful X100 line doesn't end with the photo-centric vivo x100 Pro. There'll be another one – the vivo x100 Ultra.

Now, vivo's Product vice president, Huang Tao, said that the vivo X100 Ultra will be a "professional camera that can make calls" (via Gizmochina).

The upcoming flagship's codename is Thanos, so if you stumble upon people discussing "Thanos" somewhere in the world-wide web, you can rest assured that it's the vivo X100 Ultra they're talking about.

Back to the vivo exec: he assured customers that the vivo X100 Ultra’s technical hurdles are being addressed diligently, asking for patience as the company works through each obstacle. On the launch topic: it seems that the X100 Ultra is about to debut in May.

The top-of-the-line model was previously said to arrive in April and to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto that delivers 10x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom. However, recent rumors suggested that it’s going to be late and get a May announcement, instead of in April.

It could ship with a Samsung E7 AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and a 50MP quad-camera setup. The main camera could be a Sony LYT-900 sensor – that’s the same sensor for the main cameras in the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

There’s no reason not to expect ZEISS APO certification for the Floating Telephoto camera in vivo’s X100 Ultra – after all, the X100 Pro got it! The Floating Elements Design offers a unique f/2.5 aperture to ensure high image quality throughout the 6x-10x digital zoom range, night or day, and the vivo X100 Pro is the first such telephoto system to achieve APO certification on a phone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

