Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
We've talked about how vivo's wonderful X100 line doesn't end with the photo-centric vivo x100 Pro. There'll be another one – the vivo x100 Ultra.
Now, vivo's Product vice president, Huang Tao, said that the vivo X100 Ultra will be a "professional camera that can make calls" (via Gizmochina).
The upcoming flagship's codename is Thanos, so if you stumble upon people discussing "Thanos" somewhere in the world-wide web, you can rest assured that it's the vivo X100 Ultra they're talking about.
The top-of-the-line model was previously said to arrive in April and to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto that delivers 10x optical zoom and up to 200x digital zoom. However, recent rumors suggested that it’s going to be late and get a May announcement, instead of in April.
There’s no reason not to expect ZEISS APO certification for the Floating Telephoto camera in vivo’s X100 Ultra – after all, the X100 Pro got it! The Floating Elements Design offers a unique f/2.5 aperture to ensure high image quality throughout the 6x-10x digital zoom range, night or day, and the vivo X100 Pro is the first such telephoto system to achieve APO certification on a phone.
Back to the vivo exec: he assured customers that the vivo X100 Ultra’s technical hurdles are being addressed diligently, asking for patience as the company works through each obstacle. On the launch topic: it seems that the X100 Ultra is about to debut in May.
It could ship with a Samsung E7 AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and a 50MP quad-camera setup. The main camera could be a Sony LYT-900 sensor – that’s the same sensor for the main cameras in the Oppo Find X7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
