Vivo V29 and its unique Aura Light feature is coming to Europe first
Chinese handset maker Vivo doesn’t sell its products in the United States, but the rest of the world has access to part of the company’s portfolio of smartphones. Lately, Vivo has been trying to balance China vs. Rest of the world product launches, which is why we’re now getting a Europe first release.

The new Vivo V29 seems like an exceptionally good mid-range smartphone on paper, but its unique Aura Light feature makes it special. That if you really like taking portrait shots.

The V29’s main selling point is its camera features and Aura Light is just one of them. The rear camera of the phone features a large light ring that helps it take great pictures in low-light conditions. According to Vivo, the light ring creates a three-dimensional lighting effect and ensures even illumination from every angle, thus completely removing facial shadows and dark areas.

In addition to Aura Light, the V29 introduces the integration of Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, which allows the device to adapt to different environments with varying color temperatures. Not to mention that the phone is equipped with an enhanced 50-megapixel HD front camera that features an expanded field of view and accurate autofocus capabilities.

On the back, the Vivo V29 features an advanced 50-megapixel camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), which can shoot exceptional pictures even in low-light conditions, Vivo claims.

The phone sports a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED curved screen with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The main piece of hardware that makes the Vivo V29 mid-range rather than flagship is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset inside, coupled with 8GB RAM (plus 8GB extended RAM).

Vivo V29 is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support, which allows the phone to be charged from 1% to 50% in just 18 minutes. It’s also important to add that Vivo’s handset is certified with an IP68 rating that provides durability and ensures protection against dust and water.

Unfortunately, Vivo has yet to provide information about the V29’s price, but the company did say that the phone will first be launched in Europe, followed by Latin America.

