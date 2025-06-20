Fresh leak confirms Fairphone 6 comes with two-part backplate, here is what it looks like

Fairphone 6 is a true modular phone | Images credits: Winfuture.de

Fairphone 6 achieves Class A for repairability and durability | Image credit: Winfuture.de

Fairphone 6 is a rather compact device, which is why it sports a 6.31-inch LTPO-based P-OLED display with 1 to 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. Due to the modular aspect of its chassis, Fairphone 6 is not waterproof, but it does feature IP55 certification, which makes it dust- and splash-resistant.One very important aspect about Fairphone 6 is that it achieved Class A for both repairability and durability. No confirmed release date is available yet, but rumor has it Fairphone 6 should be launched in Europe on June 25. The phone will be available for purchase for €550.