Fresh leak confirms Fairphone 6 comes with two-part backplate, here is what it looks like

The modular smartphone is rumored to arrive later this month in Europe, but a US launch is not out of the question yet.

Android
Fairphone 6
Fairphone 6 is the next modular smartphone from the Dutch company with the same name. The device features the same rectangular form factor as its predecessors but adds a bit more customization into the mix.

As the title says, Fairphone 6 was rumored to come with a two-part backplate, which owners can customize. New pictures showing the phone from all angles have been recently shared by Winfuture.de, thus confirming what started as rumor.

The phone will be available in Horizon Black, Forest Green, and Cloud White, but the backplates will also be available separately so that customers can create different combinations. This is the Fairphone 6’s “shtick” and possibly one of its main selling points.

Fairphone 6 is a true modular phone | Images credits: Winfuture.de

Beyond that, this is just a mid-range phone just like the previous models. For example, Fairphone 6 is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, coupled with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD slot).

The 4,415 mAh battery might be rather small by today’s standards, but Fairphone 6’s advantage is that it can be easily replaced with a new one. It’s also worth noting that the phone’s battery supports 33W wired charging speeds. More importantly, Fairphone 6’s battery is apparently rated for at least 1,000 charging cycles, while its life is claimed to be around 53 hours.

Fairphone 6 achieves Class A for repairability and durability | Image credit: Winfuture.de

Fairphone 6 is a rather compact device, which is why it sports a 6.31-inch LTPO-based P-OLED display with 1 to 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. Due to the modular aspect of its chassis, Fairphone 6 is not waterproof, but it does feature IP55 certification, which makes it dust- and splash-resistant.

One very important aspect about Fairphone 6 is that it achieved Class A for both repairability and durability. No confirmed release date is available yet, but rumor has it Fairphone 6 should be launched in Europe on June 25. The phone will be available for purchase for €550.

