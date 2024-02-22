Vivo may exit the foldable market, but first, here’s the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (and why does it have macOS on it?!)
The company that was rumored to be exiting the foldable market – vivo – may or may not do it, but first, let’s take a look at vivo’s upcoming foldable duo: the vivo X Fold 3 and the vivo X Fold 3 Pro.
Could these two devices be the last foldables from vivo?
The murky rumor that started it all read that Oppo and vivo have decided to exit the foldable market leaving it for Samsung and Huawei to dominate. Shortly after, Oppo said in an official statement that it’s not giving up on foldables, but vivo has remained silent for the moment.
The upcoming X Fold 3 Pro will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo will pack an internal display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner and outer screens of the X Fold 3 Pro will most likely house ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners.
As far as the battery goes, the X Fold 3 Pro could entertain users with a large 5700mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging tech (and 120W wired fast charging).
The global availability of the vivo X Fold 3 series is unknown at the moment, but the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to debut soon in China first (as usual).
The last time we got to talk about the vivo X Fold 3 was in mid-January 2024 when rumors arose that the vanilla vivo X Fold 3 could be the lightest foldable out there, stealing the crown from the Honor Magic V2.
The aforementioned Honor Magic V2 is 231 grams.
To get so light, the Vivo X Fold 3 is anticipated to omit certain features expected on the Pro model like the periscope telephoto camera, the ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, and the wireless charging option.
The prominent tipster Ice Universe recently showed some eyebrow-raising stuff – alleged live images of the vivo X Fold 3 (the non-Pro variant) with… macOS on its screen.
It seems that vivo’s upcoming foldable could somehow (Somehow, Palpatine returned) remotely control a Mac. Here are the images, courtesy of Ice Universe:
The always-reliable Digital Chat Station (a famous tipster on Weibo), had earlier revealed that the upcoming X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro will bear the V2303A and V2337A model numbers (via MySmartPrice).
The vivo X Fold 3 Pro: the goodies are here
The cameras are usually the weak spot of (almost) any foldable. It’s interesting to see what the X Fold 3 Pro could deliver in terms of photography and videography with its triple-rear camera setup: a 50MP OmniVision OV50H primary camera with OIS support, a 64MP periscope telephoto, and an ultra-wide one.
According to the leak, the X Fold 3 is expected to have dimensions of 5mm when unfolded and 10.5mm when folded. Additionally, the post suggests that the device will weigh between 220 grams and 229 grams, with the exact weight falling within this range, estimated at 22x grams.
Is that macOS?
