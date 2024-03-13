The top scoring Android phone on AnTuTu is a foldable that will be introduced shortly

Expected to be introduced in China later this month, the Vivo X Fold 3 series includes the Vivo X Fold 3 and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with the model number V2337A. The two book-style foldables have already received their 3C certification for safety in China. On Weibo , a post from AnTuTu revealed that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor (AP) making it the first foldable model to be equipped with this flagship AP.





The variant of the phone that was benchmarked by AnTuTu features 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS storage. The final version should employ LPDDR5X RAM. Android 14 will be pre-installed with the OceanOS UI on top. This configuration certainly sounds like the top-of-the-line model. The internal tablet-sized OLED display weighs in at 8.03 inches with a 2200 x 2408 resolution. The 6.53-inch OLED cover screen features an 1172 x 2748 resolution; both panels come with a 120Hz refresh rate.









The rear camera array consists of a 50MP primary camera backed with an OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The large 5800mAh battery supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Heck, the phone can even be used as your television remote thanks to the IR blaster.









The foldable's AnTuTu score of 2,176,828 makes it the top scoring Android handset on the AnTuTu benchmark site. That high-scoring tally can be broken down like this:

4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor-471,878.

application processor-471,878. Adreno 750 GPU-893,816.

16GB LPDDR5 RAM + 1TB UFS 4.0 memory-464,490.

UX including 120Hz refresh rate-346,644.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and had the highest Android AnTuTu score for February at 2,094,323. And that was followed by the 2,027,324 put up by the 1QOO 12 featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP. The score for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro tops the Red Magic 9 Pro gaming phone which also is equipped with thechipset and had the highest Android AnTuTu score for February at 2,094,323. And that was followed by the 2,027,324 put up by the 1QOO 12 featuring theAP.



