Vivaldi for Android updated with full history sync, more improvements

Apps
@cosminvasile
Vivaldi kicks off 2024 with a brand-new update that introduces a bunch of new features and improvements for its Android browser. The key highlights of the update are full history syn and a new search engine setting for Private Tabs.

If you’re a Vivaldi user, you’ll be happy to know that Vivaldi Sync finally synchronizes your full browsing history across all devices. You’ll be able to access the entire browsing history from the History Panel and Address Bar.

Also, you can now find all web pages that you have previously visited across all your device with the help of History Sync. Previously, you could only find the webpages and search that you typed into the Address Bar.



Apart from full browsing history, Vivaldi Sync helps users keep their Bookmarks, Password Manager, Open Tabs, Reading List, Notes, and some settings (i.e. search engines) in sync, regardless of what device you’re using.

Of course, all data is end-to-end encrypted between devices. Furthermore, Vivaldi says that it can’t read your data on their servers, nor can anyone else except the owner of the data.

The latest update introduces a separate search engine setting for Private Tabs. Basically, you can add a custom search engine using Vivaldi on your computer. Also, you can now separately set your default search engine for regular tabs and private tabs (Settings / Search engine / Private Tab / select your default search engine).

The latest Vivaldi update is now rolling out to Android devices worldwide, so make sure to download the latest version to benefit from all these improvements.
