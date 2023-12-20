Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Vivaldi browser gets its first major update on iOS

Apps
@cosminvasile
Vivaldi browser gets its first major update on iOS
Vivaldi has been around for four years, but iOS users only got access to the browser three months ago. Although the iOS version of the Vivaldi received a few updates soon after release, the latest one is the most consistent and brings a lot of improvements and new features.

The highlights of the update are a configurable Address Bar and a Tab Bar. Both can now be placed at the bottom of the browser, or you can keep them on top. In addition, a new option to reverse the order of search suggestions in the Address Bar is available too.

Another change included in the update is the ability to add custom images as wallpapers to the browser’s Start Page, or by choosing from a selection of preloaded wallpapers.

But the changes don’t stop here. Vivaldi’s signature feature is coming to iOS too, so the color of the user interface will now match the colors of the webpage users are visiting.


Last but not least, Vivaldi browsing history is now available on all your devices. More importantly, all data in Vivaldi Sync is fully end-to-end encrypted. Previously, Vivaldi Sync used to sync typed history, searches, and addresses typed into the Address Field.

However, the latest update allows users to rediscover anything they visited on another device anytime. The new version of Vivaldi for iOS is available for free via the App Store.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless