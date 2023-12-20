Vivaldi browser gets its first major update on iOS
Vivaldi has been around for four years, but iOS users only got access to the browser three months ago. Although the iOS version of the Vivaldi received a few updates soon after release, the latest one is the most consistent and brings a lot of improvements and new features.
The highlights of the update are a configurable Address Bar and a Tab Bar. Both can now be placed at the bottom of the browser, or you can keep them on top. In addition, a new option to reverse the order of search suggestions in the Address Bar is available too.
But the changes don’t stop here. Vivaldi’s signature feature is coming to iOS too, so the color of the user interface will now match the colors of the webpage users are visiting.
Another change included in the update is the ability to add custom images as wallpapers to the browser’s Start Page, or by choosing from a selection of preloaded wallpapers.
Vivaldi's signature feature
Last but not least, Vivaldi browsing history is now available on all your devices. More importantly, all data in Vivaldi Sync is fully end-to-end encrypted. Previously, Vivaldi Sync used to sync typed history, searches, and addresses typed into the Address Field.
However, the latest update allows users to rediscover anything they visited on another device anytime. The new version of Vivaldi for iOS is available for free via the App Store.
