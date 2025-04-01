Visible users discover they can get a hidden discount if they switch to one of the new plans

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Visible, the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier known for its no-nonsense unlimited plans, rolled out a new set of offerings this morning — and there’s a quiet perk that existing users may not have realized but will definitely appreciate. It turns out, if you’re moving from one of Visible’s older plans to a new one, you might get to keep your promotional discounts. That means some customers could be paying less than ever for the same service. Here’s what’s going on.

Visible launched new versions of its base and premium plans today. The headline changes include updated pricing and added perks depending on which tier you choose. But after some digging (and a helpful Reddit post), it was discovered that promotional discounts from legacy plans are being honored even after switching over.

For example, if you were on the old Visible+ Legacy 2 plan — priced at $45/month — you may have been enjoying a $10 monthly promo, bringing your cost down to $35. If you switch to the new Visible+ plan, which already costs $35/month by default, that same $10 promo still applies. That means your new monthly bill becomes just $25. Yes, really.



Here’s a quick look at the updated plan lineup:

  • Visible (Base Plan) – $25/month
    • Unlimited data, talk, text, and hotspot use on Verizon’s 5G and LTE networks.
  • Visible+ – $35/month
    • Adds 5G Ultra Wideband access, faster hotspot speeds, and international calling to Canada and Mexico.
  • Visible+ Pro – $45/month
    • Includes everything in Visible+, plus 4K video streaming, smartwatch support, and extended international features.


While the updated pricing alone might be enough to get people to switch, keeping that old promo discount makes it a no-brainer for some. Getting premium 5G for $25 a month? That’s rare in today’s mobile market — especially on a major network like Verizon’s.

Compared to other prepaid or budget carriers, Visible’s offer stands out. Mint Mobile and Tello, for instance, offer competitive rates, but they use the T-Mobile network, which may or may not be a good thing depending on where you are located and what kind of coverage you can get. And if you’re coming from a traditional postpaid carrier, the savings here are hard to ignore.

Hopefully, this discovery turns out to be Visible’s decision and not a mistake — which we cannot confirm. For now, I would say that if you're an existing Visible member, you may want to jump on this offer while it is still new and the extra discounts have yet to be challenged. If you do, let us know in the comments if you encounter any issues migrating and getting your promotional credits transferred over to your new plan.
Johanna Romero
