It's April Fool's Day but Visible's new top wireless plan is no joke

Verizon 's Visible division delivers to subscribers unlimited data and 5G calls through Verizon 's network. All you need to manage your account or purchase a new phone is the Visible app (

's Visible division delivers to subscribers unlimited data and 5G calls through's network. All you need to manage your account or purchase a new phone is the Visible app ( iOS Android ). Without having to pay for fancy retail stores, Visible can deliver its customers 5G signals from Verizon at a fraction of the cost. Today, Visible announced its best plan which it calls Visible+ Pro.





This plan includes access to Verizon 's fastest network, 5G Ultra Wideband, and subscribers receive an unlimited amount of premium data monthly. Videos stream at speeds as fast as 4K depending on the capabilities of your device. You'll enjoy high-definition content without suffering any loss in quality or waiting for a video to buffer. You will also have the



ability to use Visible's fastest hotspot (15mbps). Unlike plans offered by rivals, Visible+ Pro's hotspot comes with unlimited data and does not reduce its speed based on usage.







Verizon network at a much lower price.

Visible+ Pro allows you to call 85 countries and text to 200 countries. And regardless of whether you buy a new smartwatch or bring your own, you can add it to your plan at no additional cost. The new plan is available starting today at Visible.com/plans or you can simply tap this link . The cost of this plan is only $45 per month which includes fees and taxes. With Visible, you'll be getting the reliability of thenetwork at a much lower price.





Visible is also enhancing the Visible+ Plan. Reduced in price to $35 per month (taxes and fees included), this plan now includes unlimited premium data, up from 50GB per month. With 1080p video streaming, you won't have to deal with a loss in quality or buffering to view high-definition content. This plan also comes with 10mbps hotspot speed.





Visible says that every plan features reliable service on Verizon 's 5G network and there are no hidden fees or tricky fine print that rips you off. It might be April Fool's Day today but Visible's new Visible+ Pro plan is no joke and neither is the enhanced Visible+ plan.