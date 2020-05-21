Here's how the first gimbal phone camera works on the Vivo X50 Pro
While we are waiting with bated breath for the first phone with gimbal-style camera stabilization over a single axis - Vivo X50 Pro - to be announced on June 1, the company took to the airwaves with a presentation how the feat was achieved.
To wit, the gimbal system consists of "a limit mechanism, dual ball suspension, lens, voice coil motor, dual S-type FPC lines, T-FPC, magnetic frame, and protective cover," whatever all those mean, but the gist of it is that it is able to compensate for hand movements up to 300% better than the current optical image stabilization solutions.
Here's a quick comparison of the Vivo X50 Pro gimbal camera against a regular optically-stabilized one on a phone.
Given the better main sensor stabilization, overall the light sensitivity has increased 39%-220%, depending on how steady you have to hold the phone, i.e. the increase is larger in night shots when your camera has to be extremely steady for a decent picture. Here's an OIS vs the X50 Pro gimbal system comparison.