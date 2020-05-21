Android Camera

Here's how the first gimbal phone camera works on the Vivo X50 Pro

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 21, 2020

While we are waiting with bated breath for the first phone with gimbal-style camera stabilization over a single axis - Vivo X50 Pro - to be announced on June 1, the company took to the airwaves with a presentation how the feat was achieved.

It took Vivo months of time and a lot of R&D team efforts to develop and miniaturize the module as the kit takes five times the area of your average phone camera, and more than three times the space that a periscope zoom camera, like the ones on the Galaxy S20 Ultra or P40 Pro take.

To wit, the gimbal system consists of "a limit mechanism, dual ball suspension, lens, voice coil motor, dual S-type FPC lines, T-FPC, magnetic frame, and protective cover," whatever all those mean, but the gist of it is that it is able to compensate for hand movements up to 300% better than the current optical image stabilization solutions. 

Here's a quick comparison of the Vivo X50 Pro gimbal camera against a regular optically-stabilized one on a phone. 


Given the better main sensor stabilization, overall the light sensitivity has increased 39%-220%, depending on how steady you have to hold the phone, i.e. the increase is larger in night shots when your camera has to be extremely steady for a decent picture. Here's an OIS vs the X50 Pro gimbal system comparison.


The gimbal suspension will be useful in freezing moving objects for perfect shots without edge blurring, too, so, overall, color us excited to take this baby for a spin when it is launched globally.


