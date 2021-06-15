When it comes to 5G coverage on the highway, T-Mobile is number one in the states
If you plan on taking a road trip this summer and want to experience 5G, you might want to know that T-Mobile, the nation's second largest carrier, covers 92% of interstate highway miles with its 5G coverage while AT&T covers 68% of these roads. Ookla, which provided the data cited by T-Mobile, says that Verizon's 5G signals cover 51% of American highways. That compares with a greater than 99% coverage that all three carriers have providing LTE signals along the highway.
Neville Ray, T-Mobile's President of Technology, says, "We’re more than ready to get into some long-awaited summer fun on the roads, and with T-Mobile 5G, we’ve got you covered on those highways across the country. When you’ve got T-Mobile 5G, you’ve got the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network … so you’re covered at home, work, school, your favorite vacation spot, and on the roads in between. There’s one choice for reliable 5G connectivity on the go — and that’s T-Mobile."