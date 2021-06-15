When it comes to 5G coverage on the highway, T-Mobile is number one in the states

T-Mobile If you plan on taking a road trip this summer and want to experience 5G, you might want to know that T-Mobile , the nation's second largest carrier, covers 92% of interstate highway miles with its 5G coverage while AT&T covers 68% of these roads. Ookla, which provided the data cited by, says that Verizon's 5G signals cover 51% of American highways. That compares with a greater than 99% coverage that all three carriers have providing LTE signals along the highway.











T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G covers 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles with low-band 5G. Ultra Capacity 5G provides customers with an average download data speed of 325 Mbps with peaks at 1 Gbps. While 140 million people now have the ability to use Ultra Capacity 5G, T-Mobile hopes to have its fastest tier of service (using dedicated mid-band and/or high-band) available to 200 million consumers before the end of this year.





Neville Ray, T-Mobile's President of Technology, says, "We’re more than ready to get into some long-awaited summer fun on the roads, and with T-Mobile 5G, we’ve got you covered on those highways across the country. When you’ve got T-Mobile 5G, you’ve got the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network … so you’re covered at home, work, school, your favorite vacation spot, and on the roads in between. There’s one choice for reliable 5G connectivity on the go — and that’s T-Mobile."





A survey by Tripit recently disclosed that 92% of Americans will be ready to hit the road again by September. And T-Mobile says that its "5G network is poised to deliver the most consistent 5G connectivity for uninterrupted music streaming, video calls, real-time navigation and more on your interstate road trip. What else would you expect from the country’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network?!"