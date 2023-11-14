With a trade, qualifying Verizon customers receive a free phone, watch, and tablet for the holidays
Starting today, November 14th, Verizon has announced some new deals covering the latest iPhone models, Galaxy devices, and Pixel products. Trade in an old iPhone in any condition and get three gifts valued at up to $1,700. This includes the iPhone 15 Pro, an Apple Watch SE, and an iPad, all on Verizon's dime! If you're looking to upgrade the Apple devices you currently own, in one fell swoop, Verizon will help you get it done.
Suppose that you want a new flagship phone from Samsung. Verizon has a deal for you too. The Galaxy S23+ can be yours for free with the trade-in of any Samsung phone. Not only can the trade be any Samsung model, but it will be accepted in any condition on the Ultimate Unlimited plan. You'll also receive a free Galaxy Watch 6 and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G tablet on Verizon. The gifts have a value as high as $1,800.
Get a free iPhone 15 Pro from Verizon this holiday season
And let's not forget Pixel users. With select trade-ins and unlimited plans, Verizon will gift you the Pixel 8 Pro, a Pixel Watch 2, and a Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G tablet. These three gifts deliver a value as high as $1,900.
When you do receive your new phone, one of the things that you probably like to do with it is view streaming content. Starting this Friday, November 17th, Verizon's +play shop, where Verizon customers can find subscription offers to their favorite streaming apps, has a deal. For a limited time during the 2023 holiday season, purchase a subscription to Paramount+, NBA League Pass, Xbox Game Pass, STARZ, or AMC+ and receive one free year of Netflix on Verizon.
The holiday season has become the time of the year when you expect to receive gifts from family and friends. With these deals, Verizon is letting you know that even your wireless carrier has something for you this year regardless of whether you favor iOS or Android.
Things that are NOT allowed: