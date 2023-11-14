With a trade, qualifying Verizon customers receive a free phone, watch, and tablet for the holidays

Verizon 's dime! If you're looking to upgrade the Apple devices you currently own, in one fell swoop, Verizon will help you get it done.

Starting today, November 14th, Verizon has announced some new deals covering the latest iPhone models, Galaxy devices, and Pixel products. Trade in an old iPhone in any condition and get three gifts valued at up to $1,700. This includes the iPhone 15 Pro , an Apple Watch SE, and an iPad, all on's dime! If you're looking to upgrade the Apple devices you currently own, in one fell swoop,will help you get it done.













Verizon will gift you the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G tablet. These three gifts deliver a value as high as $1,900. And let's not forget Pixel users. With select trade-ins and unlimited plans,will gift you the Pixel 8 Pro , a Pixel Watch 2 , and aFE 5G tablet. These three gifts deliver a value as high as $1,900.





When you do receive your new phone, one of the things that you probably like to do with it is view streaming content. Starting this Friday, November 17th, Verizon 's +play shop, where Verizon customers can find subscription offers to their favorite streaming apps, has a deal. For a limited time during the 2023 holiday season, purchase a subscription to Paramount+, NBA League Pass, Xbox Game Pass, STARZ, or AMC+ and receive one free year of Netflix on Verizon .



