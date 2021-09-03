Verizon's new '5G Bundle' deal combines the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy S20 FE at an insane price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









in total when you purchase To be perfectly clear, that's four buckswhen you purchase Samsung 's Galaxy S20 FE and Tab S7 FE together, and while the terms and conditions of this absolutely insane new deal are somewhat confusing, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that you will need to jump through a couple of hoops to end up saving $1,250 (!!!) all in all.





Specifically, you'll have to buy both products on monthly installment plans and agree to open a new smartphone and a new tablet line on "select" Unlimited service plans. The aforementioned discount will naturally be applied to your account as monthly bill credit over a period of two years, amounting to $699.99 to cover the list price of the Ultra Wideband-enabled variant of the S20 FE and $550 as far as the Tab S7 FE 5G is concerned.





Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 750 processor, the latter 12.4-inch giant will merely set you back $120 when all is said and done, which is obviously pretty amazing for one of the best tablets available in 2021 , whose jumbo-sized display sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels while also supporting stylus input (from a handy S Pen included as standard in the box).





Verizon's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, mind you, is not very deeply discounted by itself at the time of this writing, while the S20 FE 5G UW can be had for free even if you don't want anything else from the nation-leading carrier.





You have until the end of Monday, September 6 to claim this awesome "5G Bundle" promotion, which can be easily considered one of the best Labor Day deals of 2021.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

What's better than a free 5G phone with a blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor under its hood? Don't try to guess, because the answer is probably sweeter than anything you could imagine right now.