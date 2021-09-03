Notification Center

Verizon Samsung Android Tablets Deals 5G

Verizon's new '5G Bundle' deal combines the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy S20 FE at an insane price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon's new '5G Bundle' deal combines the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy S20 FE at an insane price
What's better than a free 5G phone with a blazing fast Snapdragon 865 processor under its hood? Don't try to guess, because the answer is probably sweeter than anything you could imagine right now.

Believe it or not, Verizon is bundling last year's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW with the recently released Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G for a limited time only, charging as little as $4 a month for both devices sans asking you to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different carrier, or meet any other such complicated conditions.

To be perfectly clear, that's four bucks in total when you purchase Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE and Tab S7 FE together, and while the terms and conditions of this absolutely insane new deal are somewhat confusing, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that you will need to jump through a couple of hoops to end up saving $1,250 (!!!) all in all.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

64GB Tablet, Free Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

$1250 off (91%)
$120
$1370
Buy at Verizon

Specifically, you'll have to buy both products on monthly installment plans and agree to open a new smartphone and a new tablet line on "select" Unlimited service plans. The aforementioned discount will naturally be applied to your account as monthly bill credit over a period of two years, amounting to $699.99 to cover the list price of the Ultra Wideband-enabled variant of the S20 FE and $550 as far as the Tab S7 FE 5G is concerned.

Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 750 processor, the latter 12.4-inch giant will merely set you back $120 when all is said and done, which is obviously pretty amazing for one of the best tablets available in 2021, whose jumbo-sized display sports a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels while also supporting stylus input (from a handy S Pen included as standard in the box).

Verizon's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, mind you, is not very deeply discounted by itself at the time of this writing, while the S20 FE 5G UW can be had for free even if you don't want anything else from the nation-leading carrier.

You have until the end of Monday, September 6 to claim this awesome "5G Bundle" promotion, which can be easily considered one of the best Labor Day deals of 2021.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs
Review
9.2
User reviews
8.8
49%off $360 Special AT&T $700 Special Target $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
91%off $120 Special Verizon 66%off $180 Special Samsung $530 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11

