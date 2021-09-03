Verizon's new '5G Bundle' deal combines the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy S20 FE at an insane price

Verizon's new '5G Bundle' deal combines the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy S20 FE at an insane price0
Believe it or not, Verizon is bundling last year's Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW with the recently released Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G for a limited time only, charging as little as $4 a month for both devices sans asking you to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different carrier, or meet any other such complicated conditions.
Specifically, you'll have to buy both products on monthly installment plans and agree to open a new smartphone and a new tablet line on "select" Unlimited service plans. The aforementioned discount will naturally be applied to your account as monthly bill credit over a period of two years, amounting to $699.99 to cover the list price of the Ultra Wideband-enabled variant of the S20 FE and $550 as far as the Tab S7 FE 5G is concerned.
Verizon's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, mind you, is not very deeply discounted by itself at the time of this writing, while the S20 FE 5G UW can be had for free even if you don't want anything else from the nation-leading carrier.