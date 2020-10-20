iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Verizon Samsung Android Deals

It's now easier than ever to get Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A51 at a killer price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 20, 2020, 7:26 AM
It's now easier than ever to get Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A51 at a killer price
The world's best-selling Android smartphone of the first three months of 2020 was for some reason barely released on US carriers in April before also making its commercial debut in an official US unlocked variant in May.

Since then, we've seen the 4G LTE-only Galaxy A51 discounted many times both with and without strings attached, especially after Samsung made the 6.5-inch mid-ranger available in a 5G-enabled model as well.

But there's always room for better deals, and in a way, what Best Buy is offering right now beats everything else you've been able to get from this particular retailer, as well as Amazon and even the likes of Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint in the past. That's because you don't need to trade anything in, port in an existing number, open a new line of service, or settle for your $250 discount in the form of monthly bill credits.


What you have to do is purchase Samsung's Galaxy A51 on a two-year Verizon installment plan and opt for a new line or a regular upgrade. The stylish Prism Crush Black device will be yours after coughing up $6.24 instead of $16.67 a month for a grand total of 24 months, amounting to a very reasonable $150. 

Technically, that's obviously not better than Big Red's own deal from a couple of months ago, which allowed new and existing customers to essentially get the Galaxy A51 for free. But in order to save the full $400 back then, you had to both activate a new line of service and wait two whole years for your payments to be returned as bill credit. 

Besides, that special offer is no longer available, with the nation's largest mobile network operator letting you shave just $160 off the aforementioned $400 list price at the time of this writing... with a new line and monthly credits.

The Samsung Galaxy A51, mind you, is still undoubtedly one of the best overall mid-range Android handsets available stateside, thanks to a decidedly modern design, a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a respectably powerful Exynos 9611 processor, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as 4 gigs of memory, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and a versatile quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP primary snapper, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor.

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
$400 amazon $255 ebay $400 Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

