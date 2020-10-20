It's now easier than ever to get Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A51 at a killer price
What you have to do is purchase Samsung's Galaxy A51 on a two-year Verizon installment plan and opt for a new line or a regular upgrade. The stylish Prism Crush Black device will be yours after coughing up $6.24 instead of $16.67 a month for a grand total of 24 months, amounting to a very reasonable $150.
Technically, that's obviously not better than Big Red's own deal from a couple of months ago, which allowed new and existing customers to essentially get the Galaxy A51 for free. But in order to save the full $400 back then, you had to both activate a new line of service and wait two whole years for your payments to be returned as bill credit.
Besides, that special offer is no longer available, with the nation's largest mobile network operator letting you shave just $160 off the aforementioned $400 list price at the time of this writing... with a new line and monthly credits.
The Samsung Galaxy A51, mind you, is still undoubtedly one of the best overall mid-range Android handsets available stateside, thanks to a decidedly modern design, a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a respectably powerful Exynos 9611 processor, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as 4 gigs of memory, 4,000mAh battery capacity, and a versatile quad rear-facing camera system composed of a 48MP primary snapper, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor.