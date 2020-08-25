Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Verizon Samsung Android Deals 5G

Verizon's newest Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G deals are pretty much unbeatable

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 25, 2020, 7:42 AM
Verizon's newest Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G deals are pretty much unbeatable
Samsung is relying more and more on its affordable mid-rangers to help the company defy the overall decline of the smartphone market and overtake Huawei again in global shipments while keeping Apple at bay.

After a tremendous first quarter of the year, the Galaxy A51 is undoubtedly still one of the greatest Android handsets you can buy on a tight budget, especially if you know where to look and when. For instance, if you look at Verizon's official website right now, you'll notice that the 4G LTE-only 6.5-incher can be very easily marked down from a $399.99 list price to... $0.

Check out the Galaxy A51 4G deal here



All you need is a new line of unlimited service on the nation's largest wireless network, and your 400 bucks will be returned to your new or existing account in the form of monthly bill credits over a period of two years. Both outright purchases and installment plans are eligible for the same unbeatable promotion, and no, you don't have to trade anything in or switch from a different carrier to claim your free Samsung Galaxy A51. 

Before pulling the trigger, you might want to consider the newer and speedier Galaxy A51 5G variant as well. Naturally, this looks an awful lot like its non-5G-capable sibling, typically costing $549.99 however.

For a presumably limited time only, you can reduce that price point to a measly 120 bucks, and once again, all you have to do to score the full $430 discount is open a new line of Verizon service on a qualifying unlimited plan. The 430 bucks will be credited to your Big Red account over the same 24-month period whether you opt for a full retail purchase or a 2-year device payment plan, and on top of that, you can also get a complimentary Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug if you port in an existing phone number from a Verizon rival.

Check out the Galaxy A51 5G UW deal here 



In addition to 5G Ultra Wideband support, which only makes a difference for a small fraction of the carrier's subscribers from time to time, this particular variant of the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 has a larger battery going for it than the other one, as well as an extra 2 gigs of RAM and a faster Snapdragon 765 processor.

Otherwise, the two devices are pretty much identical, sharing a centered hole punch, a respectable screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the same general design language, all-plastic construction, 128 gigs of internal storage space, quad rear-facing camera system, single 32MP selfie shooter, in-display fingerprint sensor, microSD card slot, and headphone jack.

Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$389 $265 $400
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy A51 5G
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G View Full specs
$430 $550
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 980
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
B&H has an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ model on sale at a $600 discount
Popular stories
Best OnePlus 8 deals right now
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ get a red hot new Amazon deal
Popular stories
Fitbit Charge 3 is awfully cheap on Amazon
Popular stories
Best T-Mobile deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless