Verizon's newest Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A51 5G deals are pretty much unbeatable

















All you need is a new line of unlimited service on the nation's largest wireless network, and your 400 bucks will be returned to your new or existing account in the form of monthly bill credits over a period of two years. Both outright purchases and installment plans are eligible for the same unbeatable promotion, and no, you don't have to trade anything in or switch from a different carrier to claim your free Samsung Galaxy A51.





Before pulling the trigger, you might want to consider the newer and speedier Galaxy A51 5G variant as well. Naturally, this looks an awful lot like its non-5G-capable sibling, typically costing $549.99 however.





For a presumably limited time only, you can reduce that price point to a measly 120 bucks, and once again, all you have to do to score the full $430 discount is open a new line of Verizon service on a qualifying unlimited plan. The 430 bucks will be credited to your Big Red account over the same 24-month period whether you opt for a full retail purchase or a 2-year device payment plan, and on top of that, you can also get a complimentary Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug if you port in an existing phone number from a Verizon rival.













In addition to 5G Ultra Wideband support, which only makes a difference for a small fraction of the carrier's subscribers from time to time , this particular variant of the 6.5-inch Galaxy A51 has a larger battery going for it than the other one, as well as an extra 2 gigs of RAM and a faster Snapdragon 765 processor.





Otherwise, the two devices are pretty much identical, sharing a centered hole punch, a respectable screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the same general design language, all-plastic construction, 128 gigs of internal storage space, quad rear-facing camera system, single 32MP selfie shooter, in-display fingerprint sensor, microSD card slot, and headphone jack.



