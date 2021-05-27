Verizon's hot new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G deal is literally as good as it gets
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's... obviously no longer true, and just in case Verizon's most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone was not cheap enough, you can now get it completely free of charge for a limited time only.
If the killer new promo sounds too good to be true, then you must not be very familiar with Big Red's increasingly regular and attractive weekend offers. It was only a couple of weeks back that the nation-leading mobile network operator kicked off a similar iPhone 12 mini 5G deal, and believe it or not, that's still available if you don't mind bringing an existing number to Verizon.
The two mid-rangers are extremely similar, mind you, duking it out for the title of best budget 5G phone available in 2021 with the same primary 48MP rear-facing camera in tow, same 5,000mAh battery, and nearly identical front designs.
Last but not least, speed junkies should know Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A42 is fully equipped to take advantage of both the carrier's sluggish "nationwide" 5G signal and that blazing fast Ultra Wideband network you might still have trouble connecting to in most places.