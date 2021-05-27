Verizon's hot new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G deal is literally as good as it gets

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's... obviously no longer true, and just in case Verizon's most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone was not cheap enough, you can now get it completely free of charge for a limited time only.





You have until Monday, May 31 to take advantage of the carrier's latest online-exclusive deal for both new and existing subscribers, allowing you to knock the $399.99 retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G down to $0 simply by opening a new line of wireless service on a "select" Unlimited plan.





If the killer new promo sounds too good to be true, then you must not be very familiar with Big Red's increasingly regular and attractive weekend offers. It was only a couple of weeks back that the nation-leading mobile network operator kicked off a similar iPhone 12 mini 5G deal , and believe it or not, that's still available if you don't mind bringing an existing number to Verizon.









The two mid-rangers are extremely similar, mind you, duking it out for the title of best budget 5G phone available in 2021 with the same primary 48MP rear-facing camera in tow, same 5,000mAh battery, and nearly identical front designs.





The A42 does come with twice the 64GB storage space of its cousin, as well as a fancier in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 750 processor that could prove ever so slightly faster in many real-world scenarios than the MediaTek Dimensity 720 powering the A32.





If you've been keeping an eye on the US wireless industry for more than just the last few months, you probably remember the not-too-distant past when you had to cough up north of a thousand bucks to get in on the ground floor of the 5G revolution.