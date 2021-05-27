$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Verizon's hot new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G deal is literally as good as it gets

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 27, 2021, 1:11 PM
If you've been keeping an eye on the US wireless industry for more than just the last few months, you probably remember the not-too-distant past when you had to cough up north of a thousand bucks to get in on the ground floor of the 5G revolution.

That's... obviously no longer true, and just in case Verizon's most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone was not cheap enough, you can now get it completely free of charge for a limited time only. 

You have until Monday, May 31 to take advantage of the carrier's latest online-exclusive deal for both new and existing subscribers, allowing you to knock the $399.99 retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G down to $0 simply by opening a new line of wireless service on a "select" Unlimited plan.

If the killer new promo sounds too good to be true, then you must not be very familiar with Big Red's increasingly regular and attractive weekend offers. It was only a couple of weeks back that the nation-leading mobile network operator kicked off a similar iPhone 12 mini 5G deal, and believe it or not, that's still available if you don't mind bringing an existing number to Verizon.

The Galaxy A42 5G freebie, meanwhile, doesn't require a number port-in... or a device trade-in of any sort, which makes it even more compelling than T-Mobile's free 5G upgrade promotion starring the Galaxy A32 5G since last month. 

The two mid-rangers are extremely similar, mind you, duking it out for the title of best budget 5G phone available in 2021 with the same primary 48MP rear-facing camera in tow, same 5,000mAh battery, and nearly identical front designs.

The A42 does come with twice the 64GB storage space of its cousin, as well as a fancier in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 750 processor that could prove ever so slightly faster in many real-world scenarios than the MediaTek Dimensity 720 powering the A32.

Last but not least, speed junkies should know Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A42 is fully equipped to take advantage of both the carrier's sluggish "nationwide" 5G signal and that blazing fast Ultra Wideband network you might still have trouble connecting to in most places.

Related phones

Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A42 View Full specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon $400 Special Samsung $400 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Hot phones

